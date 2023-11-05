Italian rainbow cookies are brightly colored treats that look like cakes

Italian Rainbow Cookies – A New Focus/Shutterstock

Growing up in South Brooklyn, the sight of Italian rainbow cookies elegantly displayed in Italian-American bakeries was a common but magical sight. For my kid version, these cookies were vibrant, brightly colored treats. And every time I passed by a local Italian-American bakery located on Bay Parkway, their rainbow cookies attracted me with their colorful layers, each symbolizing the colors of the Italian flag – just like the beloved Margherita pizza. . Yet, here’s a twist: Although these treats may proudly bear the “cookie” title, their chewy texture and layered appearance suggests they’re closer to cake.

Originating in America in the late 1800s and finding its roots in Italy, these treats have gained various names: tricolor, seven-layer cookies, Venice cookies, Napoleon cookies, or simply rainbow cookies, as they are known by American Jews. Well known in the communities. The allure of Italian rainbow cookies lies in their vibrant and differently colored almond cake layers, slathered with raspberry jam and coated in rich chocolate. Once assembled, baked and cooled, the baker will cut the treats into bite-sized pieces – similar to cookies but tasting more like delicious cake.

As delicious and complicated as they look, if you think making the perfect Italian rainbow cookie is no easy feat, you are right. But that only adds to the allure of these cookies-slash-cakes.

Making Italian Rainbow Cookies is No Easy Feat

Italian Rainbow Cookies Platter – Freddy Napoleon/Getty Images

The Tasting Table’s Italian Rainbow Cookie recipe, adapted from “Everyday’s a Sunday” by Stephen Colucci, includes a vibrant almond cake made with flour, eggs, butter, sugar, almond paste and almond extract. Preparation involves carefully dividing the almond batter, coloring the portions with red and green food coloring, and coating each cake layer with a generous spread of raspberry jam. Once assembled, you coat the entire cake in melted chocolate, which solidifies into a decadent shell after chilling in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Cut into bite-sized squares, you might call it a cookie, but when you bite into it, your brain will process it as a rich cake. Thinking back to my childhood memories of visiting Italian-American bakeries, it’s no surprise that these brightly colored treats once fascinated me and still do. Italian Rainbow Cookies blur the line between cookies and cake, offering the best of both worlds.

