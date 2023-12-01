Azienda Agricola Dario Gallo, based in Montesano sulla Marcellana (Salerno, Italy), has launched a project focused on soil-less strawberry cultivation within micro-polytunnels using coir and perlite supports.

Starting with approximately 15,000 plants in late 2016, the primary goal was to achieve a yield of 60 tons from late June to late October. The farm has since expanded to 150 thousand plants spread over 5 hectares, with plans to add another hectare in 2024, bringing the total to 220 thousand plants.

The young owner, Dario Gallo, emphasizes collaborative efforts with agronomy experts Maurizio Verderame and Alessia Conte. Dario says, “We have worked with many varieties over the years and at the moment, we are focused solely on Portilla, delivering locally sourced strawberries that are fresh, untreated, nickel-free and full of their unique sweetness. Known for.”

Gallo underlines the importance of sustainable practices in his approach. “”We produce in coir and perlite bags, into which a solution of water and fertilizer is added which helps the strawberries to achieve the right conditions. All without wasting resources thanks to precision agriculture, which helps us reduce water and nutrient consumption in favor of better productivity.”

In addition to adopting environmentally friendly practices, the farm has invested in soil maintenance machinery and installed a 3.5 kilowatt photovoltaic system.

Discussing future plans, they envision expanding the product line, building a state-of-the-art greenhouse to maximize plant density on a small footprint, and implementing an advanced fertigation system.

Despite the farm’s success in supplying strawberries across the country, Dario acknowledges challenges such as weather-related fluctuations affecting prices. In particular, during the period from early September to early October, prices experienced a temporary decline due to abundant volumes from the Trentino and Verona region.

Dario is the son of an agricultural entrepreneur. His father Rafael supports him and has worked for years in a cooperative dealing with the production, commercialization and processing of small fruits.

Therefore, the young entrepreneur knows very well what it means to work in the agricultural sector today. “A significant challenge represents rising costs, and climate change also represents a major challenge. It is impossible to plan things. With above-average temperatures recorded until a few weeks ago, production may continue for some time.” Could. From a business point of view this is an excellent moment and strawberries are worth their weight in gold!”

