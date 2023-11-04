Italian dealers are taking over the market at Artissima in Turin

Following last month’s Frieze London and Paris + Par Art Basel, another major European fair is testing the market in tough times. Italy’s leading contemporary art fair, Artissima in Turin, yesterday opened its historic 30th edition (until 5 November), with the participation of 181 galleries, 79 of which are Italian.

Geopolitical events – namely the unfolding tragedy of the Israel-Hamas war and the ongoing war in Ukraine – are of concern at a fair level. “We can feel instability in the art sector. The next six months will be difficult. Everything is going well for us and it will be a good year,” says a spokesman for the Thomas Brambilla Gallery in Bergamo. The gallery has participated in ten previous editions of the fair, and by the end of the fair’s VIP preview (November 2), it had sold artworks by Maggie Hambling and a sculpture by Brian Hunt, as well as a painting by John Giorno to a private . The price to a collector based in Italy is €35,000. According to a gallery spokesperson, Brazilian and German collectors were also present.

The turbulent backdrop is impacting the market in many ways. “The cooling off of sales at auction is also positive because it means [buying] The field has been cleared and this only brings the positive aspect of reducing the number of buyers collecting. [as speculators],” says Vincenzo Della Corte of Vin Vin Gallery, which runs locations in Naples and Vienna. The gallery is selling works by Nigerian-born London-based artist Jemiou Agbok for between €5,000 and €30,000 (a large-scale work was sold to a “very important international collection” for €20,000).

Other dealers are feeling nervous. Fabrizio Padovani of Bologna’s P420 gallery said: “Something is already visible in terms of collectors. Frieze London and Paris Internationale were not as fizzy as last year. This is an uncertain general economic moment, especially in the context of [rising] Interest Rate.” The European Central Bank’s key interest rate is 4% (the rate was frozen in October after ten consecutive increases).

Paola Biasutti of Biasutti and Biasutti Gallery of Turin says she has seen mainly Italian collectors. “People realize this situation but it is too early to assess the economic consequences; Many collectors don’t seem to be concerned about it,” he said. The gallery, which has dedicated its stand to Arte Povera artists, sold to Alighiero Boetti manifesto (1967) to an Italian collector. A pair of works by Gianni Piacentino are priced at €22,000 and €30,000.

London-based dealer Thomas Dane has a unique perspective on the Italian market, having opened a gallery in Naples in 2018. ‘Participating in an Italian fair means so much more to us now that we have a gallery in Italy and Artissima is the best about Italian fairs,’ he says. By the end of the first day he had met London-based artist Jake Grewal. Had sold many of his works.

Sales were actually quite brisk with a picture of Helena Almeida at the Galeria Francisco Fino (Luger II experience, 2004), one of the highest priced works. It was purchased by a private European collection for €100,000. Sales at the low price point were numerous: the Mazzoleni Gallery sold two collages by Marinella Senatore (Opera!, 2023) priced between €15,000 and €18,000. The gallery also sold the senator. we rise by lifting others (2023), made of LED bulbs, for about €60,000. The Sunday Painter Gallery features New York-based artist Jennifer J. Lee’s solo presentation sold out (£9,500-£14,000).

Galleries from 33 countries are taking part in this year’s Artsima, 39 of which are exhibiting for the first time, including Cristina Guerra (Lisbon) and Raster (Warsaw). So is the fair now a major player on the international scene or a major regional event? Emphasizing the international flavor of the program, director Luigi Fassi says that 60% of the participating galleries are not Italian.

“This is a trend that has continued over the years. The fair is very attractive to a generation of galleries on international markets… but it is an Italian fair and we are proud of it – the entire Italian scene is visible, from museum directors to collectors and journalists. You could say that the fair acts as a bridge between the Italian scene and the international scene,” he said.

Fassi explained that the organization of the Artissima is overseen by Artissima SRL, a company affiliated with the Fondazione Torino Musei. “We do not belong to any international or commercial group. Our Artissima brand is wholly owned by Città di Torino, Zonee Piemonte and Città Metropolina di Torino. Therefore we can also keep [stand] The prices are reasonable.”

This chimes with the general theme relationships of care Which comes from a 2022 text by academic Renzo Taddei. “This is a human-scale art fair. It is not about blue chips, it is about looking for values ​​and discoveries,” he said.

And what is Fasi’s perspective on current events globally? “What I see is a sense of relief [at Artissima]—Spending a few days in a human environment, spending quality time together and seeing excellent shows in the city. Maybe there is some hope that if we could talk to each other things might get better [sharing] Our thoughts.”

Source: www.theartnewspaper.com