Italian appliance specialist Gruppo Cimbali is now Cimbali Group

Reflecting both company growth and product innovation, Italian coffee machinery group Gruppo Cimbali has rebranded to become Cimbali Group.

The group, which originated from a small copper workshop in the center of Milan founded by Giuseppe Cimbali 101 years ago, unveiled the new brand identity in its home city at last month’s HostMilano trade show and expo.

Marta Kokosar, Director of Simbali Group Sustainability and Communications, told DCN that the rebranding is designed to reflect the company’s recent growth through strategic acquisitions and international expansion, while also reflecting the deep history of the Simbali brand .

Kokosar said, “When we started digging in and trying to understand how to make a change, how to create this logo and this brand, we started going back to the company’s values ​​and diving into our archives at the museum ” “We wanted to represent the company’s history and DNA, but also the company’s vision and purpose for the present and future.”

With over 900 employees worldwide, the Cimbali Group currently consists of six primary brands: espresso machine and equipment brands La Cimbali, Faema and Casadio; United States-based espresso machine brand Slayer (acquired by Simbly in 2017); Mumack Coffee Machine Museum; and Mumac Coffee Academy.

These distinctive brands now fall under the new Symboli Group teal and burnt orange logo. The letters G and C frame the logo, providing an open, embracing look without boundaries.

Kokosar said that the teal’s gray quality reflects the steel characteristics of machine industry, while its blue color may be associated with screens and digitalization. Meanwhile, the deep orange color was chosen to remind of the company’s copper industrial roots, while also providing a warm effect. He compared the new logo to an espresso machine, where cold steel creates something warm and comforting.

In addition to encompassing core brands, Cimbali Group has also positioned itself to appeal to specific industry segments, including quality-focused specialty shops, high-volume chains, hospitality, hotels, home espresso and more. At the HostMilano event, the huge Cimbali booth setup included a stand for business and digital solutions, as opposed to just new machines.

“We are not just offering products; We are offering solutions for businesses,” Kokosar said. “We hope we can help all our customers grow their businesses with our technologies.”

