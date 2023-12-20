'It was coming out of my oven' – how bamboo has become the new knot

Stephen Neville had a lot of bamboo growing inside his house cut down – John Lawrence

A homeowner has revealed she was left with a £6,000 bill to remove bamboo after it grew in her oven amid rising complaints about the plant.

Stephen Neville, 73, returned from a family holiday in Center Parcs in the summer of 2022 to find a two-metre-high plant growing inside his kitchen.

The retiree planted bamboo in his garden a decade ago, but he said it has wreaked havoc inside his Northamptonshire property in recent years, with bamboo tendrils on his patio, oven and even his neighbour’s Have also entered the lawn.

Unlike Japanese knotweed, bamboo is not classified as an invasive species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and there are no restrictions on planting it, even though its underground roots are stronger and extend further than knotweed. Goes till.

Despite this, invasive plant specialist Environet has seen a 900 per cent increase in demand for bamboo-related work over the past three years. Bamboo management and removal now represents 30 percent of their work, with knotweed, which is commonly associated with property damage, accounting for 60 percent.

Mr Neville, a former managing director of an IT company, said the bamboo had now become a “saga”, with repair bills costing him thousands.

The homeowner initially consulted Environet, which dug up all the runners that had spread into the root zone, including the neighbor’s garden, and then placed a root barrier to contain what was left.

Mr Neville photographed in front of the plant in Northamptonshire – John Lawrence

Mr Neville said: “We planted bamboo in our garden to split the neighbour’s fence a decade ago.

“After it got out of control, we had to pay £6,000 to have it removed, which was a financial blow for just a little bit of bamboo coming through the oven.”

But a year later the bamboo is back – again at the bottom of the oven, taking advantage of a little space.

Mr Neville said: “This has been a saga spanning over a year. I’m amazed at how much comes from where the oven was.

“Again, I am now in the period where you have to wait until the time of regrowth, again to see if it is effective.

“If it doesn’t work this time, it will be a question of digging more fundamentally under the foundation of the house to get anything out of there, but then you’ll be on the hook for a lot of money.”

Bamboo, which is often used for screening, is becoming an expensive problem.

Nick Seal, founder of Environet, said that mangroves have the potential to cause greater physical damage to buildings than knotweed, which is usually associated with property damage.

He said: “Bamboo is a vigorous and fast-growing plant that has been steadily growing in popularity in the UK over the past two decades, but it is very difficult to control and almost impossible to eradicate with herbicides.

“When you compare bamboo to knotweed, bamboo has a greater propensity to cause more physical damage to buildings than knotweed.”

Environet said it has seen a 285 percent increase in inquiries for bamboo services over the past three years, while the number of knotweed inquiries has remained consistent year on year.

There are over a thousand species of bamboo that can be divided into two categories: “clumping” and “running”. “Running” is considered the most damaging because it spreads via free, horizontal underground stems.

The most commonly found “walking” bamboo plants are the Phyllostachys and Pseudosassa varieties.

But some tufted bamboos such as black bamboo, also known as Phyllostachys nigra, may also have a tendency to develop a running habit.

Bamboo rhizomes – the scientific name for the plant’s underground roots – are strong, spiny and can penetrate a variety of materials. It can spread under floors, tarmac, and other hard surfaces. According to Environet, the rhizomes will exploit weaknesses in structures and in rare cases can gain access to homes.

Japanese knotweed rhizomes, on the other hand, are initially hollow and extremely fleshy and delicate, but mature into strong woody structures as they grow.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), an official body for the property market, has a policy on knotweed, but not bamboo.

Environet’s Mr Seal said: “Bamboo is commonly sold in nurseries and garden centers across the country with little or no warning about its invasive nature or sensible advice about how to prevent it . Since this is usually imposed with limitations, it can quickly lead to legal disputes that are costly to resolve.

“I would recommend avoiding bamboo altogether, but if you decide to plant it, make sure you choose a clumping variety like Bambusa or Chusquia and always plant it in a pot or container with a strong vertical root barrier.

“Once it’s fledgling, the only way to deal with bamboo decisively is to dig up the root ball and each long rhizome from the ground.”

He added: “Surveyors are now more aware of the problem and we are increasingly seeing them flag bamboo as an issue on homebuyer surveys, prompting sellers to either deal with the issue or reflect remediation costs. “Being induced to accept a discount on price.”

Lenders generally set their own policies for lending on properties infested with knotweed or other certified invasive plants. Other mortgage providers will only give a loan on the condition that you legally agree to have the problem professionally treated.

However, Philip Santo, chartered surveyor and former RICS consultant, said bamboo was unlikely to affect mortgage offers.

Mr Santo said: “The risks associated with bamboo are already well understood and becoming more widely known, but they are primarily facility risks, not construction risks.

“For this reason I do not believe that lending institutions will adopt policies related to Japanese Knotweed.”

