It was a surprisingly bad day for billionaires in the Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning struck down Andrew Grossman, an attorney who was asking the justices to revive long-suffered limits on Congress’s ability to tax.

The case Grossman was arguing, Moore v. United Statesis widely seen as a preemptive strike on wealth taxes – that is, taxes that target the accumulated wealth of the very rich and that do not simply tax the income earned by rich people from their wealth.

During her 2020 presidential campaign, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) proposed a 2 percent wealth tax on Americans worth more than $50 million, but neither Warren’s proposed tax nor anything like it ever became law. Found, and there is no chance that it will become law. As long as Republicans control at least one chamber of Congress.

In any event, most of the justices appeared exceptionally skeptical of Grossman’s arguments and the idea that the Court should revive the long-discredited limits on the federal government’s taxing power, which the Court briefly struck down during its tenure. I was adopted. Lochner Era – An era where judges routinely signed off on questionable legal arguments that protected capital from taxes and from workplace regulation.

Only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch appeared to have any sympathy for Grossman’s attacks on Congress’s power to tax investors. And, while both men bombarded Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger with hostile questions, Alito and Gorsuch’s colleagues showed no interest in mocking her.

At one point, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Republican, interrupted Alito to ask the prelogger a softball question — a clear sign that Kavanaugh was unimpressed with Alito’s arguments. At another point, Amy Coney Barrett, another Republican-appointed judge, cut off similar questions of Gorsuch.

All this said, the Court spent a considerable amount of time trying to find a way to reach a decision while the prerogatives were arguing the government’s case. moore The matter narrowly. It’s possible the court will uphold the specific tax at issue moore The case is based on such narrow grounds that the justices could leave the door open to striking down a Warren-style wealth tax at a future date.

But fiscal policy makes one wonder who feared it moore There may be a huge hole in the finances of the federal government, which may give a sigh of relief. At the end of the day, Grossman’s arguments seemed too weak, and rooted in discredited legal principles that the Court abandoned nearly a century ago, to convince even this very conservative Supreme Court.

What is the specific issue before the court? moore,

Full range of legal issues moore Is extremely complex. To fully understand the matter, one must have a practical knowledge of how tax accounting generally works, how it works for some investors who are taxed differently than others, How the Court read the provision of the Constitution once enacted to preserve a union between free states and slaveholders to shield investors from taxes, and the United States limited the federal government’s ability to tax investment income. Why did it amend its Constitution to restore it? (I explain all these details here.)

But the most concise explanation of the issue at hand moore What it asks is whether the Constitution prohibits Congress from taxing investment income before that income is “realized” – meaning after the investor has sold an asset for a profit or otherwise disposed of that asset.

Typically, investors are not taxed immediately when their assets increase in value. For example, if an investor buys a stock worth $5,000 and holds it for 10 years until its value increases to $25,000, he or she will not pay any taxes on that stock during that 10-year period. will be. If they sell the stock at a market price of $25,000, they will pay taxes on the $20,000 profit they made.

As clarified by the Supreme Court Helvering vs Horst (1940), this general rule – the rule that investments are not taxed unless they are sold or otherwise realized – is “based on administrative convenience.” It is often difficult to determine how much an asset is worth before it is sold, so delaying taxation until recovery occurs prevents a situation where no one can be certain how much a particular taxpayer owes the government.

specific tax at issue moore is a one-time tax, enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, to partially offset the cost of the large tax breaks given to corporations by the law.

Before this 2017 bill became law, the United States attempted to tax the foreign income of American corporations. However, under the old system, corporations could indefinitely defer taxation on their foreign profits by forming a foreign subsidiary. Income earned by these foreign subsidiaries will not be taxed unless it is repatriated to the United States, giving companies a strong incentive to stash money overseas and away from American tax collectors.

The 2017 law largely abandoned efforts to tax this foreign corporate income. But it also imposed a lump sum tax on American investors in foreign corporations to compensate for some of the revenue lost as a result of the new tax regime. Under this offset, certain investors in foreign corporations must be paid a percentage of the money that the corporation holds abroad, even if the investor did not sell his stock or receive any of that money as dividends. yes.

This one-time tax is expected to raise $340 billion.

in the valley moore There are American investors in a company that provides supplies to farmers in India. In 2017, he paid an extra $14,729 in taxes because of the lump sum provision. He then sued to get this money back, claiming that the Constitution prohibits the federal government from taxing unearned income.

So how is the case likely to be decided?

Grossman’s main argument is that the Supreme Court’s decision Eisner vs. Macomber (1920), which held that “enrichment through increase in the value of capital investments is not income in any proper sense of the word,” forbids Congress altogether from taxing unrealized income. And, if Grossman had made this argument a century ago, he might have had a stronger case indeed.

But we no longer live in the 1920s and the Supreme Court has struck it down macomber At times, near the end of the arguments, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggested that perhaps the best thing the Court could do was explicitly overturn that decision.

Among other things, the Supreme Court said Commissioner v Glenshaw Glass (1955), he Macomber’The narrow definition of “income” was “not intended to provide a touchstone for all future gross income questions.” And glenshaw glass This was the only decision to cast doubt on a decision of the court Macomber. a year ago in 1954 glenshaw glass The decision was taken, a federal appeals court said so macomber “It has been limited to its specific facts.”

Moreover, as Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Barrett both told Grossman, the current tax code is replete with provisions that tax unrealized income, in violation of the rule the Court adopted in the brief. macomber, These include provisions taxing partners on partnership income even if that money has not yet been distributed to individual partners, as well as taxes governing entities such as “Subpart F” and “Subpart S” corporations. whose investors are taxed equally.

As Barrett told Grossman, it’s not clear how these long-term taxes can be separated from the tax at issue. mooreExcept for the fact that the tax is “once” before the Court.

Similarly, as Justice Elena Kagan pointed out, it is “fairly well settled” that the United States can tax individual shareholders on unrealized income from a foreign corporation because such taxes prevent Americans from owning a foreign company. Prevents hiding money where it cannot be found. Tax should be imposed.

Alito and Gorsuch, meanwhile, were the only two justices with much appetite for revitalization. macomberOften Baroque descends into historical arguments that are unlikely to convince any of his colleagues.

For example, Alito spent considerable time debating with Preloger over why lawyers in the 1895 tax case did not cite a separate 1871 tax case that Preloger discussed in his brief. Similarly, Gorsuch claimed that the Justice Department agreed with macomberDefinition of Income Briefly filed in 1918.

These are very unusual arguments, to say the least. Courts do not generally interpret the Constitution based on what a lawyer said during the Woodrow Wilson administration.

That said, there are almost certainly five votes — and possibly even seven votes — to retain the 2017 tax provision. moore, several justices spent the pretrial period at the podium looking for a way to narrowly decide the case. For example, Justice Clarence Thomas repeatedly suggested that unrealized income from corporate stock could be taxed after the corporation has realized that income, even if it has not distributed it to its investors. However, no similar tax will be allowed on unrealized income from immovable property.

Similarly, Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that the Court could avoid the question altogether about whether Congress can tax unrealized income because income earned by a corporation should be counted as income received after the corporation has earned it.

Similarly, in an exchange with Alito, Preloger told the Court that, if Congress were to enact a particularly aggressive tax, such as a tax on all unrealized investments in every American’s retirement fund, the Court would strike down that tax. Could reduce on the grounds that Congress has not historically claimed the power to enact such a sweeping tax.

But Alito’s fear of such a ridiculous tax appeared to be limited to Alito. As Kavanaugh said in response, “Members of Congress want to be re-elected,” and a legislator’s desire to remain in the good graces of his voters should be enough to block absurd tax proposals.

This much moore A decision that leaves the 2017 tax provision intact on a narrow basis without saying much about the constitutionality of a Warren-style wealth tax may prove to be a wasteful decision. Still, most justices seemed to agree with Kavanaugh that Congress, not the Court, should generally decide who to tax and how to tax them.

