It turns out that McDonald's owns the chicken farms it uses for food

As inflation continues to rise, many restaurant owners are concerned that the rising costs of ingredients and supplies will negatively impact their business. According to a 2021 DoorDash survey, 42% of merchants claimed that these price increases on items were a top concern. This may explain why your favorite mom-and-pop shop had to raise its prices, or why your late-night shop now charges for sauce packets. However, one way for companies to get ahead of market volatility is to vertically integrate suppliers into their business model, allowing them to directly control the delivery of various materials and supplies without having to worry about third parties.

McDonald’s uses this business model to source its chicken products: That’s right, old McDonald’s actually owned a farm. While McNuggets fans aren’t able to tour any actual farms with the Golden Arches at the entrance, the company owns chicken farms as a way to vertically integrate the distribution of this iconic ingredient.

People online are extra curious about McDonald’s operations. Finally, in a study conducted by Vistaprint, researchers found that the golden arches displayed by global fast food chains are the second most recognizable logo in the US. An online source is spilling all the secrets about McDonald’s: TikToker and former corporate chef Ronald McDonald has made a name for himself by answering all the questions followers have about how to run McDonald’s. One astute commenter was curious about vertical integration at McDonald’s, in response to which chef Mike Haraz confirmed that McDonald’s does, in fact, own the chicken farm. McDonald’s not only owns the chickens that will one day become McNuggets, but the company also owns all of the byproducts of the chickens, such as eggs, egg shells, and other parts of the chicken that are not turned into ground chicken. . The manufacturer shared that these leftover products are sold by McDonald’s Farms to other companies who use them for things like pet food.

However, other meats such as beef have not been vertically integrated by the company. While McDonald’s may promise that its burgers contain 100% beef, the company relies on Lopez Farms and other open market suppliers to provide top quality meat. Many other ingredients used in McDonald’s kitchens, such as fish, dairy and produce, are all outsourced.

How does McDonald’s source its non-chicken products?

McDonald’s may own and operate its own chicken farms, but the fast food chain sells a lot more than just McNuggets. When it comes to outside suppliers, McDonald’s is transparent about where various ingredients come from. According to the corporate McDonald’s website, the famous French fries are sourced from Washington potato farmers. Although the corporate entity called McDonald’s has grown in scale, the company still relies on individuals and family-run farms to grow and source its russet potatoes. McDonald’s also sources much of its produce from small farms, such as California farmer Dirk Giannini for its salads, and Leo Dietrich & Sons from an apple orchard in Michigan.

It is important for many consumers to know where their food really comes from. While not every contracted company is listed on McDonald’s website, former employees can confirm that items shipped to stores are clean and well-packaged. One Reddit user shared that during his time as an employee, he learned, “Production comes from contract farms, and fish fillets are caught, processed, and put on boats, and Never gets above 40F until ripe.” McDonald’s may not have the reputation for serving the most nutrition-packed meals, but knowing where ingredients are sourced and shipped from may allow many concerned consumers to relax while enjoying a Big Mac. Is.

