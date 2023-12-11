It took 20 minutes for Bitcoin to erase a week's gain

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $41,000 around 9:00 pm EST on Sunday night.

The nearly 6.5% drop occurred in about 20 minutes, erasing last week’s gains.

Volatility is rising ahead of November’s inflation data and the Fed’s policy decision this week.

Nearly a week’s worth of Bitcoin earnings were wiped out in a span of about 20 minutes on Sunday night in New York.

The cryptocurrency saw a sharp 6.5% decline around 9:00 pm ET, dropping from above $43,300 to as low as $40,659, data from Trading View shows.

Bitcoin’s price stood at around $41,711 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, down about 4.8% in the past 24 hours.

Heavy selling of Bitcoin was seen in New York on Sunday night. trading view

Ether, Solana and other tokens also sold off as trading began in Asia on Monday and continued to fall as the trading day began in North America.

The reason for the sudden decline was not immediately clear, but CoinGlass data cited by Coindesk shows that a flood of positions in the 12 hours starting Sunday evening saw the liquidation of more than $335 million in the cryptocurrency, and of this Approximately $300 million was liquidated. Long position. Bitcoin alone saw over $89 million liquidated.

Volatility is expected this week as traders await key November inflation data on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve to deliver its latest decision on monetary policy on Wednesday. Shares have been volatile at the start of the week as investors brace for a busy schedule.

Wall Street broadly expects central bank policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged until early 2024. ING economists, for their part, predict the Fed will cut rates six times next year.

Last week, the cryptocurrency was enjoying an early Santa Claus rally, with Bitcoin rising above $44,000 on December 6, and bullish traders buying the token as optimism grew around events like the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and the US. A chain was visible. The upcoming Bitcoin halving will take place in mid-2024.

Despite a sharp selloff at the beginning of the week, Bitcoin has gained more than 150% in 2023.

According to Glassnode, the relatively low supply of Bitcoin in the market is also helping to drive momentum. By and large, long-term investors have held onto their tokens, with some data showing that the amount of Bitcoin held among wallets with minimal spend history recently reached a new record of 15.4 million.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com