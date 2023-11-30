Political and business leaders, along with scientists and many others, are gathering in Dubai for the COP28 UN climate summit to focus on the urgent need for a rapid transition to a low-emissions world. To ensure that we do not exacerbate existing social inequalities, we also need to ensure that this transition is “just”. In other words, the benefits of the transition to a net zero economy must be shared in a fair and inclusive way, so that no one is left behind.

It is encouraging to see that many businesses and other organizations have already made public commitments to reduce their emissions. Unfortunately, however, this does not mean that they have any plans to deliver on their promises, or a roadmap that will show how they intend to chart their progress according to their plans, or to ensure that There is a strategy that justifies their change.

Emissions plan falls short

New ACCA research published today, The role of the CFO and the finance function in climate change., highlights the scale of the current challenge. The report, prepared in partnership with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and professional services firm PwC, is based on a survey of nearly 1,000 finance professionals from around the world.

A successful transition to becoming a low-carbon business or organization starts with a strong emissions plan, and our report shows that a large minority of organizations (46 percent) have not yet produced one. Smaller organizations are less likely to implement emissions plans than their larger peers. What is worrying is that almost 70 percent of respondents without an emissions plan currently have no intention of developing one.

We will talk about this report at COP28, which I will attend with ACCA colleagues and our partners to advocate for global sustainability reporting standards and an equitable transition to a more sustainable world.

And my great hope is that the conference will accelerate the pace of the transition plan. Organizations of all sizes need to design transformation plans that are practical and remove emissions from their activities and value chains.

The emissions plan is falling short due to some reasons. First lack of awareness. Some respondents to our research were unsure about the business benefits of developing plans or even what is included in an emissions plan. Another reason is that organizations may lack the skills and capabilities to address the issue effectively.

complex challenge

The overall transition to a net zero economy, with emissions reductions as part of the process, is a complex challenge for businesses and other organizations. It requires the involvement of every function – from finance and purchasing to human resources, sales and technology.

Our research has shown that although there is consistency in the objectives of professionals from different departments, there is often no single department that shows responsibility, accountability or leadership in this area. This is where the CFO and finance function may lean into as they have the skills and experience to transform a business or other organization into a low-carbon operation. This can involve a range of activities, including building internal control frameworks, supporting essential non-financial data requirements, reporting to stakeholders, as well as having a central role in strategy and planning.

To be effective, transition plans must be embedded within the organization’s strategy, managed as an integral part of the enterprise performance management framework, and externally aligned with relevant standards and disclosures.

Good governance is also important for a successful transition. Specifically, our research found that organizations with board sustainability committees were more active in implementing their emissions plans than boards without these committees.

From commitments to action

I believe that the accountancy and finance profession can enable organizations to achieve their net zero ambitions in the right way. They can also support the transition to a low-carbon economy by helping their organizations achieve related benefits. Our research shows that many respondents see the potential organizational benefits of change in terms of new business models, enhanced business reputation and improved relationships with customers. Two in five respondents to our research (41 percent) believed change could create long-term value for their organization, while 36 percent thought it could bring competitive advantage.

To succeed in this, accountants need to continually enhance their skills, focus on driving value, leverage data to drive insights, and develop new performance frameworks. They should also leverage their core skills, including acting as an advocate across the organization, helping to identify opportunities and make strategic decisions.

As well as supporting emissions and transition planning processes, accountants can ensure that their organizations comply with sustainability reporting standards. These standards include the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). ACCA recently published Sustainability reporting – guide for preparation In particular to provide assistance in taking the necessary practical implementation steps. In turn, this reporting will ensure better evaluation and communication of business change.

As time approaches 2025, it is more important than ever that we all take action.

You can read the research highlighted in this article at accaglobal.com/professional-insights

Source: www.cityam.com