It sounds fishy, ​​but SBF is actually trading mackerel in prison: report

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading days are over, and the recently convicted founder has found a new thing to trade while in prison – fish.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 23 that Bankman-Fried recently traded four packets of mackerel – known as “Mac” in prison – for a haircut before his criminal trial last month.

Mackerel packets have become the best-selling item in prisons in the United States since the banning of tobacco products. Postage stamps and soup packets – “soups” – come second and third respectively in the value hierarchy. The commissary of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where Bankman-Fried is being held, sells mackerel packets for $1.30.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Journal that Bankman-Fried is sharing a cell in a Brooklyn jail with former Honduran President Juan Hernandez and a former senior Mexican police officer.

Social media pundits questioned the validity of the reports, and controversial tech personality Martin Shkreli, known as “Pharma Brother” – who spent more than four years in federal prison – confirmed that Macs are a major drug in US prisons. Were currency.

In a November 24 post on is less than.

Shkreli explained at MDC that the market for MAC tickets was larger than for regular state federal prison, but cautioned against having too many MAC packs and said that any more than 500 becomes suspect.

Four Macs is a hoax. But if you’re stunting you’ll throw a book (a book of tickets) to the homie. The MAC spot market in MDC is larger than the stamp spot market. In Gel Gel, the stamp spot market is more liquid. The MAC is very dense and it is doubtful that it has 500 MAC. However, this… — Martin Shkreli (E/ACC) (@wagieeacc) 23 November 2023

As a vegetarian, Bankman will not eat fried mackerel, making it a more easily traded item for the recently convicted former billionaire.

On 21 November, the Court of Appeal rejected Bankman-Fried’s request to be released from prison while he awaits his sentencing hearing, currently scheduled for 28 March next year.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty on November 2 of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering.

