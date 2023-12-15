Grimes’ new AI toy and Elon Musk’s chatbot share a name.

Grimes’ new interactive AI toy, Grok, has the same name as the chatbot released by Elon Musk’s new AI startup, XAI.

Musk first announced the name of his chatbot on November 4 through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Grimes and toy startup Curio on Thursday announced the launch of its AI-powered toy, Grok.

However, a trademark application for the toy Grok was filed by Curio on September 12. This is more than a month after xAI filed its trademark application for its chatbot on October 23, and Musk first announced the chatbot’s name on xAI.

Curio told The Washington Post that the name of their toy was unrelated to Musk’s chatbot, adding that Grok was a short form of Grocket. The reason for the rocket: The Grimes children spend a lot of time around rockets because of their father’s company, SpaceX.

The singer told the Post that the AI-powered toy, which speaks in Grimes’ voice, was designed with Musk for her children.

Musk did not explain the meaning of the name of his chatbot. However, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, to grok means “to understand deeply and intuitively”. It may also be a reference to Robert Heinlein’s 1961 sci-fi novel, “Stranger in a Strange Land”.

Grimes and Musk are currently locked in a custody battle over their three children, and are currently arguing over which state should have jurisdiction over their case.

Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

