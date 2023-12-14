It seems that China is beginning to regret how strict it has been on private enterprises

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Chinese President Xi Jinping. getty images

China held an important meeting this week in which its economic direction for the next year was decided.

One analyst says the official readout indicates “regrets” that overzealous policy has hurt economic growth.

China’s economy is struggling amid a real estate crisis and Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector.

Since 2020, China has been cracking down on private enterprises, including in the tech and tuition sectors. Authorities have also cracked down on credit risks in the real estate market, leading to a downturn and crisis in the industry.

The speed and strength of the implementation spooked investors, wiping out billions of dollars from the market.

Now, it appears that the Chinese government also thinks it has gone too far and too fast in implementing regulatory policies designed to rein in risks and monopolistic behavior.

China held its annual Central Economic Work Conference, or CEWC, on Monday and Tuesday. All the top leaders of the country including President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang participated in it.

A document released after the conference sets out the agenda for next year for China’s economy – the world’s second largest. And surprisingly, this year’s readout acknowledges that China needs to prioritize economic growth.

“Next year, we must seek progress while maintaining stability, promote stability through development, and establish the new before tearing down the old,” the official readout of the meeting said.

The wording in the document suggests “signs of remorse over overzealous growth-negative policy implementation,” Rory Green, chief China economist at GlobalData.TS Lombard, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Green wrote, “The emphasis on the economy was followed by ‘prioritizing growth before addressing problems’, as well as rhetoric that linked national security to maintaining stable growth rates.” He said this reflected official recognition of the difficulties facing the country.

The CEWC statement came after the Politburo – China’s top political leadership – made the same assessment on Friday, saying the country must make new plans and policies before addressing current issues.

This is significant because it is the first time that the Politburo has said that new plans and policies need to be established before old plans and policies are abolished, Song Xuetao, chief macroeconomic analyst at Beijing-based TF Securities, wrote in a note last week.

It also means Beijing is likely to take a more cautious approach to implementing new policies that could destabilize markets in the short term.

Despite China’s acknowledgment that it has gone too far in implementing policies, Green said, the country is not changing its economic objectives, focusing on high-quality growth, increased security and innovation.

Market watchers are also disappointed that no incentives were announced in the meeting to boost consumption.

Green – who predicts an L-shaped recovery for China – said he expects the Chinese government to spend to boost the economy in the first quarter of 2024, but also estimates that “the amount will be meaningful. “will be insufficient to generate economic growth.”

