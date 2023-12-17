It seems like no one is reading email anymore – Gen Z may win the office culture war

This story originally appeared on Business Insider.

As Gen Zers make up more and more of the workforce, some of their habits suggest that intergenerational culture clashes may be occurring in the office.

Gen Zers are already proving themselves to be different from other generations in the workplace. They’re making office language less formal, and prioritizing self-care and happiness rather than chasing success.

Many are also reshaping the idea of ​​the traditional “career ladder” by turning their backs on becoming managers, saying they would rather earn more at their current level or wait longer for senior roles.

Over the past few years, it’s become clear that there’s another aspect of office culture that Gen Zers seem to be pushing back against: email. Instead, they are choosing more “informal” communication platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

People have relied on email to send each other business messages for decades – but it’s full of problems.

According to a survey conducted by Slack and OnePoll in August, workers who use email say their questions often go unanswered, they are addressed by the wrong name, and others often ask them questions they don’t understand. The direct answer has already been given.

With so much content available online, it seems that people are also becoming selective about what they spend their time reading. More than half of respondents said they wouldn’t bother reading an email if it was eight or more sentences, and many said it caused them to miss deadlines and miss out on opportunities.

In addition to these practical implications, organizations that choose to communicate only via email may leave a negative impact on employees – 46% of survey respondents believe that using email means that their company “Lagging behind in terms of technology” and half of respondents would like their company to move from email to other forms of communication.

Some organizations are taking notes and turning to instant messaging chat instead.

The popularity of platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams, designed for workers, skyrocketed during the pandemic as working from home caused many to look for a faster, more convenient way to communicate.

In the absence of face-to-face contact, these platforms have made it easier for workers to understand each other’s tone of voice by allowing people to send emojis, GIFs, and images via messages.

Some organizations are blurring the boundaries between work and play even further by abandoning specifically designed workplace messaging platforms like Slack in favor of platforms like Discord, which is popular among the gaming community.

The demise of email is good news for Gen Z

The move toward more informal communication channels is good news for many Gen Zers, 57% of whom said in the survey that the implicit expectation to keep things “formal” at work is a challenge.

In recent years, many Gen Zers have been rebelling against the formal work culture by using clumsy email sign-offs with their coworkers and dressing more casually in the office.

But it seems that many managers are struggling to compromise with the preferences of younger employees. According to a ResumeBuilder.com survey published in April, nearly three-quarters of managers and business leaders said Gen Z is the “most challenging generation” to work with.

This reputation may come as a result of Gen Z’s tendency to violate workplace norms that many other workers have shrugged off. Many young employees are questioning why they have to work five days a week, and why they have to spend time commuting to the office every day to participate in a “soul-sucking” corporate culture.

Business Insider’s Tim Paradis even suggests that Gen Z is putting pressure on the workplace by asking whether the old ways of doing things still make sense today.

Getting rid of email is perhaps another small step in a long-term strategy to permanently change Gen Z’s office culture.

