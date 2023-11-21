'It makes me want to cry': Video shows baggage handler throwing passenger's wheelchair on tarmac

A video of an American Airlines employee pushing a wheelchair down a baggage ramp is going viral, causing it to overturn and fall into the air before getting stuck on the road.

In the clip, a Miami International Airport employee can be seen pushing a wheelchair past the metal pellet with such force that it falls over him and onto the ground.

@haez93 Dang, when I saw them do that and laugh with the first two wheelchairs I had to get it on film. This is NOT called “handling with care” for someone’s mobility device… #AmericanAirlines #HandleWithCare #MobilityDevice #Wheelchair ♬ Oh No – Kripa

“When I saw them do that and laugh with the first two wheelchairs I had to get it on film,” TikTok user @haez93, who posted the clip, wrote along with the video. “This is not what I would call ‘careful operation’ of someone’s mobility device…”

The clip has received over 1.7 million views in three days and has received a lot of feedback from concerned users on the social media platform.

“Imagine what we don’t see,” one person pointed out. “I think the handling of luggage should always be on full public display.”

“This makes me cry,” another said emotionally. “I can’t believe people are so cruel.”

According to data reported by the US Department of Transportation, it is estimated that approximately 1.5% of mobility devices transported by airlines are misused.

In 2022 alone, 11,389 incidents were recorded on 741,582 wheelchairs and scooters transported by airlines.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the airline was aware of the incident and the video Thrilling,

“We recognize how important it is to support the independence of customers with disabilities by ensuring proper care of mobility devices while traveling with us,” an American Airlines spokesperson told the outlet. “This sighting is extremely worrying and we are gathering more details so we can address them with our team. We will continue to work hard to improve the management of assistive devices across our network.”

entrepreneur American Airlines has been contacted for further comment.

