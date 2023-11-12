It is worth leaving telecom for child business – Adefule

The Chief Executive Officer of Adefunki Hair Brand, Adefunki Adefule spoke to Blessing Anynight about his career and other issues.

What What inspired you to start your own hair business?

Being the first child among the four children of my mother, the responsibility of taking care of everyone was on my shoulders. So, in an effort to create something meaningful for myself, my siblings and mother, I took a turn from my career in telecommunications, which I have always loved, to hone my hairstyling skills.

This decision came after I did hairstyling as a side hustle for a few months, and I finally became convinced that this was what I needed to focus on at that time.

Getting the most out of your limited resources is not easy. I only had my dream and very little savings but I was confident that I was on the path to success.

Today, I have somehow emerged as a young entrepreneur and have become an inspiration for myself and others who aspire to reach beyond the clouds by grasping whatever is revealed in the universe.

Over the past five years, I have grown because of my hard work and immense creativity in both style and art.

How do you keep up to date with the latest hair trends and techniques?

Social media has certainly changed the world in recent years and made education more accessible by providing a platform for people to share and learn new information, ideas and skills. My team and I take time to research new technologies and gain more knowledge – both free and paid. We practice these newly acquired skills thoroughly and effectively and apply them in our everyday work in the salon.

Who are some notable names you have styled for?

Some of the celebrities I have done hair for include Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, Sharon Uja, Ayra Star, Vicky James, Bisola Ayiola, Idia Eysien, Dorothy Banker, Lillian Afegbai and Tomike Adeoye.

Can you share some memorable experiences of your career so far?

One of the most defining moments for me was when I started my career as a hair stylist. Quitting my career in telecommunications was one of the boldest steps I have ever taken.

I gave myself the chance to explore different parts of the world of beauty, and it gave me a chance to reinvent and redefine the direction of my life. So far, it’s been absolutely worth it.

Launching my hair company/brand, ‘Hair by Adefunky’ is the biggest project I have undertaken. That path was full of fear and high level of anxiety, but I continued forward courageously. Achieving the best hair varieties required extensive research and a significant financial investment.

On the one hand, I also designed a sustainability plan to always have them available for everyday luxury women.

Another memorable moment was when I moved to a more spacious standard salon/workspace after three years of being in business. It was quite a moment for me to be nominated for The Future Awards for Beauty in 2020, a year after launching my business.

What challenges did you face as a young entrepreneur in the industry and how did you overcome them?

Starting a business in this industry can be quite difficult. Not having enough capital to bring the vision I had for my brand to life was pure torture. It was like dreaming of five-star food, but only being able to buy roadside food.

Constantly, I decided to put in extra work hours and start saving aggressively, depriving myself of short-term pleasures and keeping an eye on a much bigger goal.

Within six months, I was able to purchase the necessary equipment and products needed to launch my hair brand and set up my workspace.

With the acquisition of these new devices came a new burden of worrying bills, ranging from shipping costs to product purchases and of course electricity bills. We had to move forward by being as transparent as possible with our customers. We pushed them forward by providing verifiable updates and reasons for increases in charges for products and services.

Through this, we learned and created a bond of trust between us and our customers, which to this day is much more than a normal business relationship between us.

Another challenge we have faced over time is working long hours. Based on the varying schedules of my clients, we basically work in ways that best suit their needs. This flexibility presented us with a strange challenge and one that proved almost too exhausting.

At the moment, because we are still a growing brand working towards progress and excellence, we have created a booking system that helps ensure that the team no longer has to be overworked. This will also ensure that we always provide the best to our customers’ satisfaction.

Working as a hair stylist in a salon can have a huge impact on one’s body appearance and health, especially during the festive season.

Till now, the most challenging time for me was during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in 2019, I had started planning some of my goals for expansion and executing them had a profound impact on my finances. My intention was to recover throughout the months by simply working out.

But then, after the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a lockdown and the business was completely closed. This set us back to a great extent. We doubled our online presence and through social media promotion of our wig-making expertise, we were able to stay afloat and increase our profit margins again. We were completely dependent on our virtual presence and the great responses of our dispatch riders.

What qualities are necessary to become a successful hair stylist?

One of the qualities required to become a successful hair stylist is the ability to develop and follow the latest trends to provide excellent and up-to-date services to your clients. Consistency in providing various services that are valuable and put the welfare of the customer above the profit margin is also an important quality.

What advice do you have for aspiring hair stylists?

I would advise them to keep doing their best and not give up on their dreams because they don’t know who is watching them. These were the words a dear friend honestly said to me during my dark days of suffering from back pain and frequent fractures.

Preparation meets opportunity. No one can say when he will get his big break. Therefore, investing in oneself through continued education, master classes and styling workshops is essential to one’s growth.

What are your other areas of interest?

Recently I have discovered that the field of medicine and biomedical sciences is of great interest to me. Combining this with the world of beauty that I have stepped into will definitely be the most interesting part of a new career journey.

how do you relax?

I relax by traveling and touring around the world, take out some healthy time to relax, exercise regularly to keep my mind sharp and spend time with my loved ones whenever possible.

