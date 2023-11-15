Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says Indian society still has a long way to go in terms of accepting and supporting entrepreneurs.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says Indian society still has a long way to go in terms of accepting and supporting entrepreneurs. In an interview with Moneycontrol, the billionaire founder of Infosys said that entrepreneurship is a tough path, and society needs to be more encouraging towards risk takers who are trying to solve modern problems with their startups. .

“Now we see a lot of entrepreneurs coming up with ideas that we didn’t think of 20 years ago or even That we had not seen even 10 years ago. start up.

“The confidence of the youth has increased. Their aspirations have increased. Their desire to solve problems considered difficult has increased. But society as a whole also needs to be more proactive in accepting that entrepreneurship is a very difficult path.

“Our society needs to be a little more encouraging in terms of providing support to young people, encouraging them as they try to solve cutting-edge problems,” he said.

Murthy, 77, said the government has done a lot for the startup ecosystem, and now the society should be more accepting of entrepreneurs, hence supporting them even if their venture fails. He said some careers offer job security, but there is no guarantee of success in entrepreneurship.

“The government has done a lot, but what is important is that families, communities have to respect those entrepreneurs, some of whom did not even become successful. We respect them because they agreed to follow this path. They agreed to do extraordinary things,” Murthy said. “Although it’s very easy to become a software engineer or a financial analyst, it’s less likely to become an entrepreneur and say, ‘I’ll try this incredible idea.’ “This is what we need to do. This is where we need to do a lot of work.”

Source: www.moneycontrol.com