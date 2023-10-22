It is difficult to grow as an entrepreneur in the current economy – Bunmi Obakoya

Honorable. Bunmi Obakoya is one of those women who can be described as ‘skillful in all trades and jack of all trades’. Bunmi is often described as a woman with an innovative entrepreneurial mindset and excellent organizational and leadership skills. Therefore, it is no surprise that they have made high-quality leadership decisions to advance businesses in travel and tourism, fashion, interior decoration and logistics. , As a grassroots politician with first-hand knowledge of community development processes, she has helped many women become entrepreneurs. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononi, she talks about grooming young entrepreneurs and what can be done to help more women living with cancer.

As an entrepreneur in the fashion industry, walk us through your experience of managing a series of businesses in the fashion line?

Managing chains of businesses in the fashion line requires determination, persistence and the ability to follow new trends to remain active in business (understanding the fact that fashion changes everyday and new styles develop every minute. Are there).

What inspired you to invest in the fashion industry? Was this your passion as you were growing up or something else?

I was passionate about fashion while growing up. I always love being given the opportunity to recreate my ideas and turn them into visual products that people can see.

As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diffuser Loot, Hair Planet, Shirt Plus and Simply Casuals, how were you able to build a fashion empire within 15 years? What was it like raising money?

Raising money in any business is not something that can be easily achieved. I had both good and bad days but by the grace of God we stand strong every day.

Your chain of enterprises employs more than 100 employees. Have you developed and trained entrepreneurs who have gone on to establish their own businesses?

Yes I have. I feel happy to see people around me succeed in whatever they do, which is why I support both young and old. I strongly believe in empowerment. Nowadays it is not easy to prepare the youth. Many of them require a lot of patience and discipline to learn what is important. But at some point, fortunately, occasionally, you find someone who is willing and dedicated to learning. I have a lot of people who work their way through me.

Please briefly describe the brands you currently manage in the fashion industry?

Simply Casual, Shirt Plus, Eva Loge Collection are my brands and God is helping us to achieve greater heights. Simply Casuals, as the name suggests, is a brand that creates everything from Ankara to some ready-to-wear clothes for customers.

How have you been a game changer and brought innovation to the fashion industry?

I won’t say much about it because the evidence is everywhere; People appreciate my efforts in the society and I have been given many prestigious awards. People say I am a gamechanger, perhaps because I have used my passion as a philanthropist and founder of the Bunmi Obakoya Foundation to support many women across the country and support many women’s entrepreneurial drives.

I founded a diffuser company that has won many awards. Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, is our brand ambassador. I also own Tipsy Lounge and several other businesses on Unilag Road. I thank God for his successes.

Who is Booke Travel & Tours and Booke Logistics for?

Both Booke Travel and Tours, including Booke Logistics, are brands that are geared towards making people’s lives and movements easier. We are taking the burden off customers from running up and down to book tickets and hotel rooms. This is like making the life of passengers easier.

As a fashion entrepreneur, what do you think are the major challenges facing the fashion industry in Nigeria?

Challenges like financial challenges come in different ways in the Nigerian fashion industry. It is always very difficult for designers to start out. Materials and machines are expensive. The cost of production is very high and it all has to do with finance. For example, now that fuel prices are so high there, how can a startup or newbie get by when there is no power supply? There are many more promotional challenges, too.

What lessons can Nigeria learn from France and Britain, which have become the top fashion destinations in the world?

The Nigerian fashion industry and fashion entrepreneurs can learn not to procrastinate when they are expected to get things done. They can and should learn to be honest about their brand and the content used.

What is your advice to SMEs who are trying to set up one or the other business in the fashion industry but lack the funds to do so?

Have good customer relations/employee relations and be discreet.

Can you speak to your success in obtaining your doctorate in human services?

All I will say is; “If you can think it, dream it with hard work and persistence, you can achieve it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. What are your thoughts on how far treatment and awareness has come for women?

I think the world has moved on. When it comes to treatment, Nigeria still has a long way to go; Therefore, one has to travel abroad to get treatment. Our government has a lot to do not only in the cancer sector but also in the overall health care system. There should be more awareness about breast cancer because early detection gives the patient a fighting chance. Additionally, there is a need for more available and accessible therapies for patients.

October is also Virgo baby month. Do you think the Nigerian government has done a good job in giving girls a place in society?

I can only say that most of the NGOs are trying to give voice and respect to the girl child in this field. Nevertheless, with greater importance and involvement from the government, more bases will be covered.

What else can be done for women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

More awareness, free check-up and consultation, especially sponsored treatments as they are expensive. Many people die because they cannot afford it.

Source: newtelegraphng.com