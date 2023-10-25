It is dangerous to question the tax exemption of universities because of Middle East views.

New York, United States – 2023/10/12: Hunter College students participate during an event , [+] Pro-Palestine demonstration. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) has questioned the tax-exempt status of universities that, in his opinion, are anti-Israel. Whatever your views on the Middle East, Smith is swimming in very dangerous waters.

There are serious questions about the tax treatment of colleges and universities. But do we want his tax exemptions to be questioned, even indirectly, by politicians who disagree with his views on public issues? Would Smith be OK if a future Democratic Congress removed conservative colleges’ tax breaks for ideological reasons?

Sure, Smith stopped short of threatening to revoke the tax-exemption of universities that didn’t share his views, but his message was hard not to ignore. In a prepared statement after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,000 people in Israel on October 7, he said, “Some organizations that have celebrated unspeakable acts of terror… currently enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States. take, and their statements call into question the academic or charitable missions they claim to pursue. University administrators… fail to condemn the real violence that threatens our way of life While their institutions enjoy attractive federal tax-exempt status.

University as public charity

Nonprofit colleges and universities generally enjoy SEC. Tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) public charity.

This gives donors the ability to deduct gifts to these institutions. This allows almost all colleges to avoid taxes on the income they earn from their endowments. Schools are also exempt from state and local taxes, including, importantly, real estate taxes on their often-substantial property holdings. And they can save borrowing costs by issuing tax-exempt bonds.

And while in theory only their income from education-related activity is tax-free, in practice the billions of dollars that universities earn from their near-professional sports teams is also tax-free.

Tax exemption is a big thing. According to a study co-authored by TPC’s Adam Looney, the federal tax rebate alone is worth $1.7 billion to schools. For their donors, the tax cuts reduce federal revenues by $8 billion annually.

Congress made educational institutions tax-exempt because it believed that education fostered a productive, civil society. This should include open debate and expression of unpopular, and even hateful, ideas: an idea that has recently come under criticism from both the left and the right.

no first tax

Smith’s comments are not the first time in recent years that congressional Republicans have attacked tax breaks for universities. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) imposed a new 1.4% tax on the net investment income of schools with very large endowments. The IRS reported that the levy was paid by only 33 institutions. Other analyses, including Sandy Baum of the Urban Institute, identified schools. Most were considered too progressive by GOP lawmakers who proposed the tax.

Still, there are many good reasons for Congress to comprehensively reconsider tax breaks.

Many are big landowners. For example, NYU and Columbia University are among the largest universities in New York City. But they pay no real estate taxes, even though their property is often leased for profit and is not directly related to the school’s tax-exempt purpose.

Certainly, real estate revenue helps create endowments that can help pay tuition for low-income students. And the property can contribute to local economic development. But how often do students see the benefits of these investments?

big time games

Then there are the big games. The NCAA reported that in 2019, athletics generated $15.8 billion for colleges and universities, mostly from broadcast revenue. And especially for major football programs, these sports have become increasingly professional enterprises. Universities pay coaches millions of dollars annually. Athletes enroll in schools where they can maximize their endorsement income. And schools themselves readily shift athletic conferences to boost sports revenue.

Most of the biggest sports money-makers are state-run universities that do not have 501(c)(3) status. But others, like Duke or Notre Dame, are private nonprofit institutions that do.

You might think that sports broadcast revenue has nothing to do with the university’s exempt purpose, which, remember, is education. And thus it will be taxable. But the IRS has been extremely lenient about this, and most college sports revenue is tax-free.

Smith and his fellow lawmakers could do a real public service by thoroughly reviewing the tax-exempt status of all colleges and universities, especially their non-academic businesses such as sports and real estate development.

But selectively targeting schools because you don’t like their institutional views, or even because they don’t adequately police student comments you find offensive, is troubling. This jeopardizes the free debate that is already at risk on many campuses and civic life. And this is a strategy that could backfire if political control over Congress changes, as it inevitably will.