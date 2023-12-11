It is being said that the investor group has fixed the price of Messi at $5.8 billion.

An investor group has submitted a bid for famed department store chain Macy’s that would privatize the retailer at a valuation of $5.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the bid, more than $1 billion above its current market value.

Archhouse Management, an investment firm that focuses on “mispricing” publicly traded real estate assets, and Brigade Capital Management, an asset manager, signed the deal on Dec. 1, according to the person briefed on the deal. Macy’s offered $21 a share. On condition of anonymity because the proposal is still confidential. That price represents a significant premium over Macy’s current share price.

The firms already own a stake in Macy’s, according to the person. Although it was not immediately clear how the investor group planned to finance the rest of the deal, department stores have been the target of frequent takeover attempts over the past several years by investors looking to take advantage of prime real estate. Is. Among Macy’s valuable real estate holdings is its prime Herald Square location.

Neil Saunders, managing director of retail consulting firm GlobalData, cautioned against such deals on Sunday.

“An investor group that sells real estate and perhaps takes other steps, such as spinning off the e-commerce business, will certainly make some short-term profits,” Mr. Saunders wrote in a statement. “But unless some of those profits are reinvested in reviving the core retail business, it will leave Macy’s in the worst of the world.”

The takeover bid was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The offer from Macy’s, the largest department store chain in the United States, comes in the midst of the holiday shopping season, a critical period that can greatly impact a retailer’s year. The department store is also preparing for executive changes. Jeff Gennett, its chief executive since 2017, has announced plans to retire in February. He will be replaced by Tony Spring, who currently runs the company’s upscale store chain Bloomingdale’s.

The bid represents a 32 percent premium over Macy’s closing share price of $17.39 on Friday. The retailer’s stock has fallen nearly 20 percent over the past year, as its 500 nationwide brick-and-mortar stores have struggled to hold off digital retail rivals.

Like its competitors, Macy’s is trying to eliminate its underperforming retail stores and improve its online shopping experience. After a surge in purchases due to the pandemic, its core customers have pulled back this year as inflation has hit hard. The high cost of groceries and other daily expenses has led many consumers to curb their spending on clothing and discretionary items. Macy’s is also hoping to win over a new generation of customers who are more accustomed to shopping online rather than going to big department stores.

Macy’s net sales fell 7 percent last quarter. On a call with analysts, Mr. Spring highlighted the growth of the company’s new, smaller-scale stores and its e-commerce expansion. “I am confident that we can grow Macy’s Inc. into an even more relevant destination,” he said. “The basics are there.”

