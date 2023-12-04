IT infrastructure must move with the times and adopt hybrid models

Operations are now more dependent on the online environment than ever before and this is a trend that is unlikely to go away. Despite this, 81% of IT infrastructure is still not stored in the cloud. This is an astonishing figure when you consider that many companies are now introducing hybrid or remote working models permanently after the pandemic. Returning to on-site work practices could have a significant impact on talent retention as 30% of employees would consider changing jobs if their office required in-person attendance Monday through Friday.

One thing is clear: Companies need to create flexible work environments if they want to attract qualified employees. But without scalable and flexible IT infrastructure, it becomes difficult to keep track of data across different environments – from home office to campus.

Many businesses are aware of the benefits that a hybrid cloud approach can provide to their organization yet remain unsure about the implementation processes. This is especially true when the same IT processes have been embedded in a company for decades.

As traditional working structures are being phased out, legacy IT must also move with the times. If businesses are to ‘future-proof’ their operations it will be important to employ technologies that make every aspect of the IT landscape trackable.

martin hodgson

Director of Northern Europe at Paessler AG.

What is hybrid cloud? To put it in plain English

Hybrid cloud is a concept with many interpretations, but the most popular definition is when it refers to the parallel use of both a private cloud and a public cloud, or the relationship between the two.

Many companies currently operate their own clouds, so-called “private clouds”. If demand for computing resources temporarily increases, the company is able to increase its resources by outsourcing some processing to the public cloud.

This way, the company can scale its data center to handle normal traffic loads rather than needing to invest in substantial resources to handle peak loads. When demand decreases again, the organization stops using additional public cloud resources. Any particularly sensitive data and applications reside in the company’s private cloud, while more minor processes are outsourced to the public cloud. Digitized sectors generate huge amounts of data that require transportation, storage and processing. Hybrid cloud is able to deal with the complexity of such data as it gives companies the ability to seamlessly transition between on-site storage or public cloud while securing operations.

Sounds ideal – but what’s the catch? Without oversight of the public and private environments, it is easy for the system to become disorganized and inefficiencies arise. When you add aging IT infrastructure into the picture, things become even more complicated.

A centralized overview provides undeniable security

The more important the role of IT becomes to a company’s success, the more data is generated and processed. The more complex IT landscapes become – and thus the more difficult they become to monitor, the greater the threat of cybercrime to companies. Given that siled operations can present potential security risks, it is surprising that the public sector, which traditionally deals with reams of sensitive data, has been the slowest to migrate to the cloud. 92% of government data is still stored on premises.

The slow transition to the cloud may be partly due to an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ attitude. Leaders face a myriad of potential challenges, including security and compliance risks and software compatibility as they update legacy technology. From connectivity to data management, IT teams are already struggling with everyday problems. The idea of ​​uprooting tried-and-tested IT processes may clearly seem like too much work.

No matter how challenging this step is, it is better to address the challenges of any roadmap for digital transformation now rather than later. A recent report from IBM found that 83% of organizations experienced more than one breach in 2022, with 41 million records exposed. Dealing with the after-effects of cyber attacks is far more laborious and expensive than a pre-emptive approach that secures operations in the first place. Consolidating all your monitoring data into one tool is the best way to give you a centralized dashboard and alerts for the most holistic picture. This includes putting data from all your locations, your OT environment, IIoT sensors, wired and wireless networks, and traditional IT devices and systems in one place. True visibility will be more important than ever to stay one step ahead of threats as cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics and grow in sophistication.

The long and short of it

When businesses decide to run a hybrid infrastructure, it is important to introduce comprehensive monitoring along with it to ensure its availability and performance. Otherwise, the lack of acceptance and efficiency of the hybrid environment will quickly negate any potential benefits. Monitoring integrates private and public clouds as well as traditional IT infrastructure with the design of workflows, optimizing the employee experience and promoting better security at the same time.

As the modern workplace evolves, the right software is essential to capture, contextualize and evaluate relevant information across all divisions. When IT leaders empower themselves with insights, they gain a forensic understanding of the interconnections across the network and can respond proactively rather than reactively. It’s natural that businesses are feeling hesitant when cloud migration is no simple feat. However, a more collaborative approach presents undeniable opportunities to become more efficient while knowing that precious data is properly monitored and protected.

