It has been a year since Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now called X, the service has lost advertisers and users.

It’s been a year since billionaire Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters wearing a white bathroom sink and a smile, and as its new owner, he fired his CEO and others as the first step in transforming the social media platform. Top officials were fired.

Also, Musk gave Twitter a new name, X, with a new vision. Even though

Musk has destroyed the core features that made Twitter what it is — its name and blue bird logo, its verification system, its trust and security advisory group. Content moderation and hate speech enforcement are not mentioned. They laid off, fired or lost most of their workforce – the engineers who keep the site running, the moderators who keep it from overrun with hate, the executives in charge of making the rules and enforcing them.

As a business, X is also a far cry from its previous incarnation, with the service losing advertisers and users. Some companies have stepped back from the service due to concerns about its content and hate speech, while some users have become frustrated for similar reasons.

According to a Washington Post report, the service has seen a 30% decline in the number of people actively tweeting.

“Advertisers have left the site because the content is bad,” Bloomberg News reporter Aisha Counts told CBS News. “Advertising down 60% in September.”

He added, “By all accounts, revenues are down, advertising is down – it doesn’t seem like a smart financial play.”

“Everything App”

Longtime Twitter watchers say the result is that the platform has lost its role as an imperfect but useful place to learn what’s going on in the world. What will become of

Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said, “Musk hasn’t managed to make a single meaningful improvement on the platform and is no closer to his vision of an ‘everything app’ than a year ago.” “Instead, X has driven away users, advertisers, and now it has lost its primary value proposition in the social media world: being a central hub for news.”

As one of the platform’s most popular and prolific users even before he bought the company, Musk had a unique experience on Twitter that is markedly different from the experience of regular users. But many of the changes he made to should leave).

Part of his motivation for buying Twitter was that he liked the app, Counts said, adding, “I think he was tweeting at 1 a.m. this morning.”

“The long-term approach is to turn it into an everything app or super app, adding payments like shopping … but there’s a long road to get there,” he said.

Trying to turn the service into a technology company rather than a social network “has been the biggest reason for Twitter’s demise,” Enberg said.

blue checkmarks and misinformation

The blue checkmarks that once indicated that the person or entity behind an account was who they said they were – a celebrity, athlete, journalist from a global or local publication, a non-profit agency – now simply indicate that someone subscribes. Pays $8 per month for a service that boosts their posts above un-checked users. It is these payment accounts that have been found to spread misinformation on the platform which is often amplified by its algorithms.

For example, on Thursday, a new report from the left-leaning nonprofit Media Matters found that multiple Blue-Check Was.

Researchers also found accounts that were spreading misinformation and propaganda about the Israel-Hamas war – so much so that the European Commission issued a report on combating hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist material related to the war. Made a formal, legally binding request to. ,

Ian Bremer, a prominent foreign policy expert, posted on is the opposite of anything “scientific.”

X’s financial headache

It is not just the identity of the platform that is on shaky ground. Twitter was already struggling financially when Musk bought it for $44 billion in a deal set to expire on October 27, 2022, and the situation appears more precarious today. Musk took the company private, so its books are no longer public — but in July, Tesla’s CEO said the company had lost nearly half of its advertising revenue and was facing a large debt load.

“We are still in negative cash flow,” he posted on the site on July 14, “due to a nearly 50% decline in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.”

“We need to reach positive cash flow before we can have the luxury of anything else,” he said.

In May, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC executive with deep ties to the advertising industry, in an effort to lure back top brands, but the effort has been slow to bear fruit. While some advertisers have returned to Is.

Insider Intelligence estimates that X will bring in $1.89 billion in ad revenue this year, a 54% decline from 2022. The last time its advertising revenue was close to this level was in 2015, when it came in at $1.99 billion. In 2022 it was $4.12 billion.

External research also shows that people are using X less.

According to research firm SimilarWeb, global web traffic to Twitter.com was down 14% year-over-year, and traffic to the ads.twitter.com portal for advertisers was down 16.5%. Performance on mobile was no better, with Apple’s iOS and Android declining 17.8% year-over-year on a combined monthly active users basis.

“Even though Twitter’s cultural relevance was already beginning to decline,” Enberg said, even before Musk took over, “it’s as if the platform no longer exists. And that’s a death with a thousand cuts.” “

