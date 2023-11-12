The Independence Day holiday celebrates the end of World War I in 1918 and the restoration of Poland’s national sovereignty after 123 years of rule by Prussia, Austria, and Russia.

Poland celebrated its Independence Day holiday, 105 years since the nation regained statehood at the end of World War I, and thousands marched through Warsaw on Saturday in a march organized by nationalist groups.

Participants carried the white and red flag of Poland and some lit torches as they marched down a route from the city center to the national stadium.

While many patriotic events take place across the country of 38 million on November 11, the annual independence march has dominated news coverage as it is sometimes marred by xenophobic slogans and violence.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said this year’s event was attended by about 40,000 people and passed off peacefully.

EU supporters win

This happened when nationalist forces saw that their worldview was rejected by the voters. In a national election last month, voters voted overwhelmingly to embrace centrist, liberal conservative and left-wing parties after eight years of rule by a nationalist conservative party at odds with the European Union.

The far-right Confederation Party, which is ideologically linked to the Freedom March, won only 18 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, the Polish parliament. Meanwhile, the ruling right-wing nationalist party Law and Justice, whose leaders had joined the march in the past, won the most votes but fell short of a parliamentary majority.

Donald Tusk, the winning coalition’s candidate to become the next prime minister, appealed for national unity in a message on Christmas, and stressed that the holiday is for all Poles.

“If someone uses the word nation to divide and spread hatred, he is working against the nation,” said Tusk, who did not participate in the march. “Today our country is celebrating independence. The whole country, the whole Poland.”

restoration of sovereignty

“For us, the Poles, this day of November 11 is a day of joy, a day of pride, a day of glory, a day when we remember with emotion that after 123 years of existence, our country, Poland was reborn,” said President Andrzej Duda in a speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Duda warned that Russian imperialism once again threatens not only Ukraine but the broader region.

“Russian imperialism will go further: it will want to occupy more nations, take away their independence and their states,” Duda said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message to Poland on Twitter, saying: “May your freedom be invincible and eternal.”

The march has in the past been attended by far-right supporters from other European countries, including Hungary and Italy. Among those attending this year was Paul Golding, leader of Britain First, a small far-right party in Britain.

Football supporters were prominent among the marchers, some carrying banners with far-right slogans. One group brought EU and LGGBQ+ flags and a rainbow flag was burned. However, many families also participated and no arrests were made. Police removed climate protesters who had positioned themselves along the march route.

