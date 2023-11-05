‘It cost us £60,000, but our flint Victorian cottage is now a model of energy efficiency.’

Deborah Grubb and David Pratley, both in their mid-seventies, completely revamped their property for old age – Deborah Grubb and David Pratley

Deborah Grubb and David Pratley loved their beautiful flint Victorian cottage with views over the South Downs, but with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of E, it was cold in winter. “An engineer friend once referred to it as ‘a thermal nightmare,’” says Ms. Grubb.

So the couple, both in their seventies, completely revamped it, turning the place into a model of energy efficiency that suited them well into old age – saving £60,000 on environmental measures in the process. More expenses were incurred.

Sustainable architect Baker Brown insulated the loft and, at a cost of £14,000, added insulation and weatherproofing to the first floor. Then came the installation of a new £30,000 heating system, consisting of an air source heat pump, a high-efficiency water tank, new plumbing and underfloor heating. Replacing the windows on the first floor with slimline double glazing cost £12,000, while solar panels cost around £8,000.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home now has a top EPC rating of A and negative carbon emissions as the property uses less energy than that generated by solar panels.

“We are very happy and we have a wonderful home that we love and now we can stay here for as long as we can,” says Ms Grubb, who was advised on the renovation by Future Proof My Home .

While many homeowners want to make their homes more energy efficient and much cheaper before winter, the cost of installing measures like solar panels and heat pumps is prohibitive, especially amid the cost of living crisis and rising mortgage rates.

According to energy efficiency experts the Energy Saving Trust, the average household 3.5kWp solar PV system costs around £7,000. The outlay for an air source heat pump is around £14,000, while a ground source heat pump typically costs around £28,000, but this can rise to £49,000 if you need to dig a borehole.

However, research from David Fell of Hamptons Estate Agency offers some good news. Their analysis looked at properties’ EPC ratings, which rate a home’s energy efficiency from A (best) to G (worst). They then looked at what effect making individual energy-efficiency improvements had on moving the building to a better ranking.

“What really stood out was the importance of doing the basic work first to make the home as energy efficient as possible – and these are often the cheapest things to do,” says Mr Fell.

“Things like insulation and energy efficient lighting can make big improvements. Whereas expensive items like solar panels and triple glazing are fitted into homes that are already quite energy efficient.

To reach these findings, Mr Fell looked at energy efficiency measures installed in homes with the best EPC ratings from A to C. Of these properties, 79 PCs had air source heat pumps, 33 PCs had solar panels for water heating, 43 PCs had the following features. There was energy lighting throughout and 52pc of triple glazing. Some 51 pcs included cavity wall insulation, while 26 pcs were double-glazed.

It cost the couple £12,000 to replace the windows on the first floor with slimline double glazing, while solar panels cost around £8,000

Mr Fell then noted the possibility of moving up a property’s EPC band for each environmental improvement. For example, by installing up to 100 mm of loft insulation, 79 percent of homes moved into the better EPC band.

Quantity surveyor Tim Phillips, an expert at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show, says insulation makes a big difference. “You can have the best boiler or heat pump in the world, but if the property is not properly insulated, you are losing all the heat.”

According to the advice group, loft insulation is one of the easiest and cheapest energy efficiency measures to install and it can reduce your energy bills by up to £315 a year?

If your loft is easy to access and doesn’t have any moisture or condensation problems, you can probably do this yourself; It costs around £28 for a 100mm-thick roll, which is designed to cover around 8.3m2. The recommended thickness for loft insulation is 270mm – if it is less you can increase it to this level.

According to Tom Edmonds of heating specialist Wunda Group, fitting an insulation jacket to your hot water cylinder can also help. “This could save you £35 a year in heating costs as well as 115kg of carbon emissions,” he says.

Energy-efficient lighting also has a big impact on cutting bills and improving your EPC rating – Hamptons research found that going from zero to full low-energy lighting means 77 percent of homeowners are in the EPC band. gone.

If you replace all the bulbs in your home with LED lights, you could save £65 a year on your electricity bill and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50kg per year, which would give your car around 145 miles of range. This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide emitted by driving. Energy Saving Trust says.

However, according to Alexander McFarlane of Strutt & Parker estate agency’s building consultancy team, the first step towards cutting fuel bills and improving your EPC rating is to go back to basics and look at the fabric of your home.

“It’s a matter of good regular maintenance such as making sure gutters aren’t leaking and there aren’t any drafts coming through the windows,” says Mr McFarlane.

“If you have an open chimney, consider blocking it with a chimney balloon – but don’t forget to remove it during the warmer months to aid ventilation and reduce the chance of dampness. Even thermal-lined curtains make a big difference, as I found in my home.

Such measures are particularly relevant for period or listed properties where it is difficult to add measures such as double glazing. “Secondary glazing can also be installed in windows of historic buildings to improve efficiency, but without any loss of character,” says Mr McFarlane.

Other efficiency measures require much greater financial commitment; However, Nicholas Gibson of Savills estate agency says: “Small improvements such as low-energy lighting and proper insulation can generate savings, allowing owners to make more savings to implement larger improvements.”

There are also some schemes available, such as ECO Plus, which offers grants for loft and cavity wall insulation. The government has reduced VAT on energy efficiency installations including solar panels, insulation and heat pumps to 0 percent until March 31, 2027.

Insulating cavity walls can make a big difference to your EPC rating – research from Hampton found that 82 per cent of properties that installed it reached the better band.

If your home was built after the 1920s, it likely has cavity walls, which can be insulated from the outside by inserting insulation material into the cavity. A specialist company will drill holes in the external walls, inject insulation – usually either mineral wool or polystyrene beads – through the holes and then seal them with cement.

The Energy Saving Trust says that for a semi-detached house, the typical cost is £2,700, which could shave around £300 off your energy bills every year.

However, Mr Phillips warns against the use of cavity beads. “They have been found to cause moisture problems and their use is prohibited in Wales and parts of England where there is a lot of rainfall,” he explains.

Instead, Mr Phillips installed external wall insulation at his home, an 1860s five-bedroom house in Merthyr Tydfil, south Wales, which is made of stone and has no cavities. “External wall insulation costs £80-£110 per square meter and, if installed correctly, will not cause dampness or adversely affect the appearance of the property,” he says.

EPCs are confusing and often misunderstood, but it is a legal requirement to have one if you are selling or renting a property.

According to Philip Harvey of procurement agency Property Vision, while 80 per cent of new homes have an EPC rating of A or B, only 3 per cent of existing homes achieve this rating.

“The technology exists to significantly reduce carbon emissions from a period property, but it is not a cheap practice,” says Mr Harvey. “Renovation costs are approximately 15 percent higher than traditional methods, but sustainable interventions will reduce running costs, typically with a payback time of less than 12 years, and may also increase property value.”

Research conducted by the Knight Frank estate agency compared the EPC certificates of 30,000 dwellings that improved their home energy performance over the five years before and after the reform, estimating that previously rated EPCs were at Band D or below. The average cost spent on improving housing by at least one band. C was £9,260.

Homes that moved from a D to a C rating saw an additional 3 per cent added to their value on top of local house price growth. Properties moving two bands from E to C saw their average price increase by 8.8 per cent, and properties moving from F or G to C increased by an additional 19.6 per cent.

Indeed, given the rising cost of energy and increasing awareness about climate change, property buyers now check EPC ratings carefully.

Lewis Ridings of Stacks Property Search says buyers are “getting nervous about ratings below C because they are concerned about the ability to resell the property, so taking action on a lower EPC rating is a priority.”

