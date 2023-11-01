Brand Evolution supports a commitment to purposeful digital transformation for enterprise customers in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology consulting firm OST is now Vervint. For nearly 30 years, the company has supported mature IT infrastructure and built digital products and experiences for enterprise customers in health care, manufacturing and professional services. Today, the company designs and builds digital products, designs and optimizes infrastructure and helps global organizations navigate the rapid pace of digital transformation by empowering people to bridge the gap between digital aspiration and technological achievement. Does it.

“Our business has grown beyond our founding capabilities both organically and through the acquisition of software development, design, user research and cloud expertise companies,” said Lisa Jilek, President and CEO of Vervint. “Today, we are taking the next step in our journey to help our employees and customers reach new levels of success. To perfectly reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering purposeful digital transformation for people, our The name and brand are changing.”

As technology initiatives move forward, Vervint brings an ethical voice to consider people and impacts. By marrying human intelligence with machine capabilities, customers are equipped to embrace AI and advanced technologies.

“Vervint is committed to providing excellent service and delighting our customers at every touchpoint,” said Jim Vandermei, Vervint CIO and co-founder. “Our purpose is progress, and we are here to create meaningful impact by moving beyond great technology to improve the lives of our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work.”

Verwint is owned by Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native corporation, an intergenerational organization on a mission to provide sustainable benefits to the more than 4,500 Alutiiq shareholders of the Kodiak Archipelago in Alaska. Verwint is a minority business enterprise that supports the preservation and development of Alutiiq culture by doing what they do best every day.

Vervint is a purpose-driven, global consultancy that is a digital catalyst, empowering people and organizations to thrive in an experience-driven world. Vervint provides cross-functional expertise and guidance that goes beyond great technology – trusting technology, thoughtful strategy and human creativity to drive real progress and change.

