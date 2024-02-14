'It changed everything': Kevin O'Leary criticizes 'loser states', urges Supreme Court to overturn federal judge's ruling on Elon Musk's SEC testimony 'ASAP'

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that Elon Musk must testify in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investigation, which is looking into whether Musk violated the rights of Twitter (now known as X) before its acquisition of the social media giant. ) Whether or not a securities fraud was committed at the time of collecting the stock. platform.

Although the judge’s decision comes after a series of lawsuits between the billionaire and the regulatory agency, Kevin O’Leary, president of O’Leary Ventures and “Shark Tank” star, says the landmark ruling could change everything for businesses.

visible on Fox Business’ “The Big Money Show” O’Leary was asked whether businesses should incorporate in states other than Delaware, where more than 60% of Fortune 500 corporations – including Alphabet, Amazon and CVS – are incorporated because of generous tax policies. (Companies registered in the state that do not do business there do not have to pay corporate income taxes.)

“Absolutely, as far as I’m concerned, it changed everything,” O’Leary said. “Due to the stable policy the traditional place of incorporation was always Delaware, we have never had cases that called into question the will of directors or the compensation of audit committees.”

The “Shark Tank” star then explained how the ruling moves Delaware “from the winner’s state column to the loser’s state column,” calling the other states – New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts and California – “loser states.” As calls. ,

O’Leary defines these states as states where business policies are “very unstable” due to high origination fees and complex (and high) corporate and state taxes, among other policies. O’Leary also reiterated that he was surprised that Musk would be investigated by the SEC since Twitter was incorporated in Delaware.

“I’m assuming the Supreme Court there will overturn this decision as soon as possible because everyone is looking at it and saying ‘What was that?’ It just happened out of the blue,” he said.

Although he defended Musk’s business practices over Monday’s decision, O’Leary has clashed with the billionaire over corporate policies in the past.

Last summer, O’Leary criticized Musk’s decision to bring Tesla and X employees back to the office.

“The economy has fundamentally changed. The problem with saying everybody has to work in an office is you can’t hire the best talent,” O’Leary said during an episode of Fox’s “Outnumbered” in June. Will be able to keep.”

As of Friday morning, O’Leary had an estimated net worth of $400 million.

