It appears that George Santos lied on camera about using OnlyFans

Even the people at Fox did not believe Santos’ claim that he had never heard of the site.

The House Ethics Committee report on George Santos included several revelations about the New York congressman’s allegedly illegal activity – including that he spent campaign cash on OnlyFans. Santos is certainly one of the biggest liars ever to walk the corridors of Congress, and it appears he lied on camera about his use of the platform earlier this year.

The House investigation found that Santos used his campaign committee’s money to “pay off personal credit card bills and other debts”; Shop for $4,127.80 at Hermes; And for small shopping on OnlyFans; Sephora; And for food and for parking,” it was quickly revealed that the congressman had also publicly lied about his knowledge of the popular porn site.

In March, during an interview with Fox Business, Santos claimed that he “only found out what OnlyFans was about three weeks ago, when it was brought up in a discussion in my office… I was totally blown away by the whole concept.” Was unaware of.”

Host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery responded with disbelief. “You can’t tell the truth,” she said, referring to Santos’ history of lying about even the most insignificant details of his life.

According to the Ethics Committee’s findings, Santos purchased subscriptions to the adult content site in late 2022, a few months before the interview took place.

trend

Oh God. Here’s George Santos laughingly saying in an interview in March that he “found out what OnlyFans is three weeks ago.” His bank records show he used campaign funds on OnlyFans four months ago. pic.twitter.com/TDjAYz922c – Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) 16 November 2023

At least one OnlyFans model claims that Santos was a client of their content. One such model, Leila Lewis of X, previously claimed on Twitter that Santos was a client, and that she “rated his dick.” Rolling stone Lewis’s claim could not be independently verified.

Shortly after the report became public, Santos announced that he would withdraw his bid for re-election in 2024. “If the ‘Ethics Committee’ had even an ounce of morality, they would not have released this biased report,” Santos wrote in a long statement On X. “This is a disgusting political stain that shows how far our federal government has fallen. “All those who participated in this grave miscarriage of justice should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Source: www.bing.com