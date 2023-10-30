Israel’s war with Gaza is putting global energy markets at risk: NPR

NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe talks with Karen Young of the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University about the energy implications of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Ayesha Roscoe, host:

Israel is intensifying its attacks on Gaza following attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas on October 7. We are monitoring developments in the fighting and humanitarian situation in Gaza, where necessities are in short supply, and people are dying as a result. You can find more updates throughout this program at npr.org/mideastupdates.

The war’s impact extends far beyond the changing demarcation lines in and around Gaza, the West Bank and Israel. Karen Young is a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, and she tells us that if the conflict escalates, there is a risk of a global energy shock.

Karen Young: As a wild card it’s definitely Iran. And so Iran has already suggested to OPEC to impose sanctions on Israel as it did in 1973. OPEC and OPEC+, including Russia, are not in favor of that idea. Saudi Arabia is not in favor of that idea. But Iran can do much more directly or indirectly, especially through its proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia militias inside Iraq, militia groups and terrorist groups inside northern Syria, and the potential activation of the Houthis. They are waging wars against Saudi Arabia and have a history of throwing missiles and drones into Saudi territory and even UAE territory. And that would be a real risk and potentially lead to higher oil prices. So, of course, any direct engagement with Iran changes the outlook substantially. But even using Iranian proxies, if they target oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia or the Emirates or perhaps Kuwait, would be extremely risky and would drive up prices.

RASCO: Do you see any parallels between the situation now and, let’s say, you know, the situation after – immediately after 9/11 and the American invasion of Afghanistan?

Young: The risk of higher gasoline prices in the United States – it’s a little complicated. But what we’re essentially concerned about is, if oil prices went up to $120 a barrel, where they’re about $90 right now – that would require some kind of blockage in the transit of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. . Arabian Peninsula, up to the Red Sea corridor, into Suez. So that means it will be a broader conflict in which Iran or Iranian proxies will be directly involved. We are not at that point. But if things escalate, that would be a risk to oil prices, and then that would translate into higher prices for American consumers for the refined product, gasoline.

Rasco: And at this point, is the market — particularly the oil market — like, is there slack? Or are we in a very tight market?

Young: We’re not really in a tight market. We are in a politicized market. And so this is a result of the sanctions. And one lever that the United States is already preparing to use is to loosen sanctions on Venezuela and Venezuelan production. So that’s why this is happening. This is a kind of safety valve to give the sense that more supply may be available. We’re also not really standing in the way of Iranian production and exports. And so Iran is currently producing a lot of oil and exporting a lot of it to China. In fact, Iran currently overtakes Saudi Arabia in exports to China. And Russian oil is still coming into the market, including – you know, even though we have a price cap on Russian oil. It is still reaching buyers including China and India. Therefore the market is not in a very tight situation. And, of course, we also have spare capacity in which Saudi Arabia can produce much more than it currently does.

Rasco: And what about the other major players? You know, America is the number 1 oil producer in the world right now. You know, Russia’s No. 3. China’s No. 6.

Young: So the US is a major producer, but we’re not an exporter in a way that Saudi Arabia can really test its ability to increase its exports and supply to the market. We don’t really have that capability. But we have the ability to utilize our strategic petroleum reserves. Unfortunately, we’ve used up a lot of it over the years, but there’s still quite a bit left in it. And so in terms of our own domestic supply and security, that is also an option for us.

RASCO: That’s Karen Young of the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. Thank you so much for joining us.

Young: Thank you, Ayesha.

Source: www.npr.org