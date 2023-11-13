Israel’s Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue decline, shares fall

(Reuters) – Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor on Monday forecast a decline in quarterly revenue as chip companies face supply overhangs and inventory continues to recover.

The contract chipmaker’s U.S.-listed shares were down about 6% in premarket trading.

Over the past few quarters, semiconductor companies have refrained from placing new orders as they work to clear excess inventory built up as a result of high interest rates and sticky inflation.

Tower, which makes analog and mixed-signal semiconductors used primarily in automotive, forecast revenue of $350 million for the fourth quarter, with a variance of 5% — up 13% from a year earlier. Less.

Chip giant Intel ended its plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor in August after it was unable to get timely regulatory approval from China for the $5.4 billion deal. Approval from Chinese competition regulators is required if the companies involved in a deal have a large commercial presence in the country.

Operating profit for the third quarter, which included a net gain of approximately $314 million from Intel merger contract termination charges, increased to approximately $362.2 million. The total termination fee is $353 million.

The companies said in September that Intel would also provide foundry services to the company in a deal that would see Tower invest $300 million in Intel’s New Mexico factory.

The tower reported revenue of $358.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, down about 16% from a year earlier.

Investors have expressed concerns about tech companies operating in Israel given geopolitical tensions in the region. However, the tower said it was slated to “continue uninterrupted operations.”

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 54 cents per share in the third quarter, beating profit estimates of 50 cents per share, according to four analysts surveyed by LSEG.

(Reporting by Arshiya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com