By Janice Liaison

JERUSALEM, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Families of Israeli hostages and thousands of their supporters arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday, the end of a five-day march to confront the government over the plight of those held captive by Hamas.

An estimated 20,000 marchers, including well-wishers, joined the procession on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, wanting to pressure Israel’s government to “make every possible effort to bring back the hostages,” said Noam Alon, 25, holding hands. Said. Photograph of his kidnapped girlfriend, Inbar.

“We’re hoping they’ll meet with us, we’re hoping they’ll tell us how they’re going to do it,” he said. “We can’t wait any longer, so we’re demanding they do it now, whatever the cost, to get the hostages back.”

About 240 Israelis – ranging from children to grandparents – are believed to be in the Gaza Strip, having been taken hostage by the Islamist group during a cross-border attack on southern Israeli villages and army bases on October 7. In which 1,200 people were killed.

Many relatives and friends of those missing fear they will be harmed in Israeli attacks on Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas. The government says the attack increases the possibility of hostage recovery, perhaps through a brokered prisoner exchange.

But many Israelis blame their government for turning a blind eye to Hamas attacks.

Among those marching on Jerusalem was centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has mostly been supportive of the war but has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s cabinet and party member Miki Zohar was scuffled Friday when he met marchers at a rest stop.

talk

Hamas, which threatened to execute hostages in response to Israeli airstrikes in the early days of the war, has since said that some hostages have been killed in attacks on Gaza.

This has raised concerns from campaigners and relatives, who are calling on the Israeli government to expedite any prisoner swaps, and has been frustrated by Netanyahu’s insistence that Qatari and Egyptian-brokered talks will be based on discretion. is required.

“It is impossible that 240 people have been abducted and the government – ​​our government – ​​is not talking to (relatives), is not telling them what is happening, what is on the table, what is the proposal, what There are reasons for and against. Nothing,” said campaigner Stevie Karem.

Also in March was Adriana Adri, whose 85-year-old mother-in-law was among those taken by Hamas.

“We are marching on Jerusalem to bring him back, to shout and say that this is where he should be,” Adri said. “We don’t have time, we don’t have another hour, we don’t know if he’s alive or not.”

Despite the exhaustion and frustration on display, one marcher allowed himself a note of optimism.

“I’m happy with the fact that we have all of Israel around us,” said Meirav Leshem-Gonen, whose 23-year-old daughter is one of the Romani hostages. “That’s all that will matter in the end.” (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Mike Harrison)

Source