Israel's Gaza bombing targets are crowded in the south; Evacuation orders are marked on the map

In the first day since Israel resumed bombing Gaza after the collapse of a week-long ceasefire with Hamas, the Israeli military said it attacked more than 400 targets, while international humanitarian groups condemned the ongoing violence. .

On Saturday, Israel targeted neighborhoods in Gaza’s crowded south, while the United States urged Israeli officials to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as Israel seeks to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza. Putting pressure into the effort.

“We will continue the war until we achieve all of its goals, and it is impossible to achieve those goals without action on the ground,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address Saturday night.

The army said Saturday that Israel’s attacks the previous day included more than 50 strikes on the city of Khan Younis and surrounding areas in the southern part of Gaza.

Many houses and buildings were hit by it. At least nine people, including three children, were killed in an attack on a house in the southern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, according to the hospital where the bodies were taken.

The areas of southern Gaza are home to about 2 million people, including hundreds of thousands who fled during the war. In the first days after the Hamas attack, Israel asked people in Gaza City and other areas in the north to evacuate. Netanyahu said in late October that “not a single civilian” would have to die if they moved to safe areas in southern Gaza and accused Hamas of preventing civilians from leaving.

Also on Saturday, militant groups in Gaza said they were firing rockets into southern Israel, and Israel’s military said sirens were being fired.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said at least 200 Palestinians had been killed a day since fighting resumed.

More than 15,200 Palestinians have been killed since the war began nearly two months ago, according to figures updated by the Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday. Nearly 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed during Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

During a Saturday visit to Israel and the West Bank city of Ramallah, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said his office is serious about pursuing an investigation into allegations of war crimes on both sides of the conflict.

“Every actor should have no doubt that they now have to follow the law,” Khan told broadcaster Palestine TV. “And if you don’t follow the law now, don’t complain later, because we’re serious.”

Development:

Thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday, where recently released hostages demanded the freeing of remaining hostages held by Hamas.

▪ A 70-year-old woman captured by Hamas was declared dead on Saturday, according to the kibbutz, bringing the total number of known dead among the hostages to eight.

The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would conduct unarmed surveillance flights over Israel and Gaza in an effort to locate the hostages, saying the safety of British citizens among the hostages is its top priority.

Doctors Without Borders said in a report released Friday that its investigation into the Nov. 18 attack on its convoy heading toward southern Gaza, which killed two people, points to “responsibility of the Israeli military for this attack.” Is.

Kamala Harris criticizes both Hamas and Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized both Hamas and Israel in Dubai on Saturday, saying the Biden administration wants the conflict to end and both to provide greater protection to Palestinians in Gaza.

In her most extensive public comments yet about the war in Gaza, Harris insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself and destroy Hamas, which killed 1,200 people in its brutal cross-border attack on October 7. Killed and kidnapped another 240 people.

But he said Israel “must do more to protect civilian lives.” In conversations with Israeli leaders, he and President Biden have emphasized that, “The United States has been clear; International humanitarian law must be respected. Many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the level of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming out of Gaza are devastating,” Harris said.

At the same time, he called on Israel and other parties to show greater restraint after the conflict ends. “No forced displacement, no reclamation, no siege or blockade, no annexation of territory and no use of Gaza as a staging ground for terrorism,” Harris said.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Harris met with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, key mediators in the Israel-Hamas conflict, to discuss the future of the people in Gaza after the war.

“They stressed that these efforts can only succeed if they are pursued in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people for their own state, led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority, and with support from the international community and countries. “Receive significant support in this area,” the White House said.

Chances of another ceasefire talks appear bleak

A senior Hamas official said on Saturday that there would be no future hostage releases as long as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues and Israeli negotiators had walked away from the table, indicating little hope of a renewed ceasefire. Is.

Hamas deputy leader Saleh Arouri told Al-Jazeera, “There are no negotiations on a ceasefire now. There will be no exchange of prisoners until the aggression ends and there is a comprehensive and definitive ceasefire.” “

Arouri said the remaining hostages in Gaza are men who served in the army. Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant told reporters that Hamas had refused to return two children and 15 women it captured, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office also said Saturday that Israel had recalled its negotiators from Qatar, saying they had reached a “dead end” in talks, CNN reported.

UN agencies condemn breaking of ceasefire

The World Health Organization condemned the collapsing health care system in Gaza, saying the territory cannot afford to lose any more of its beds and is already overwhelmed with the wounded.

“We need a ceasefire. A ceasefire that lasts,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media on Friday.

“Today, the Gaza Strip is once again the most dangerous place in the world for children,” UNICEF said in a statement. “After a seven-day respite from the terrible violence, fighting has resumed. More children will surely die as a result.”

Israel orders evacuation of people in southern Gaza

Israel’s military ordered the evacuation of civilians in southern Gaza on Saturday, using a map published upon the end of the temporary ceasefire.

A day earlier, Israel warned people in Gaza that they should familiarize themselves with a map published online, which divides the territory into sectors and hundreds of numbered parcels. It highlighted more than two dozen areas that should be evacuated on Saturday.

The orders caused panic and confusion, with some saying they were unaware of the map at all. The southern part of Gaza is populated by about 2 million people, including thousands who fled the north before the war. Palestinians are unable to return to northern Gaza or to neighboring Egypt. They could only roam within about an 85-square-mile area.

“There’s no place to go,” Imad Hajar told The Associated Press. “They drove us out of the North, and now they’re pushing us to leave the South.”

Maps show conflict areas: Fighting resumes in Gaza as Israeli forces step up operations

US protester sets himself on fire outside Israeli Consulate in Atlanta

A man was in critical condition on Friday after setting himself on fire in an apparent protest outside the office building housing the Israeli Consulate in the US in Atlanta, Georgia, officials said.

Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said at a news briefing Friday afternoon that the protestor was being treated for third-degree burns on his body, and a security guard who tried to stop the man suffered burns on his wrist and leg. Authorities did not release the protester’s name, age or gender.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a Palestinian flag was found at the scene. He said there was no indication that the incident was terrorism related.

