TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s finance minister on Sunday criticized the decision by financial ratings agency Moody’s to downgrade Israel’s credit rating, saying the announcement is a “political manifesto” that does not “contain serious economic claims.” Are.”

Moody’s on Friday dropped ratings on Israel’s debt and warned that the ongoing war in Gaza and a possible war with Hezbollah in the north could adversely affect Israel’s economy.

It is the first time Moody’s has downgraded Israel’s credit rating, which is used by investors to measure the risk of investing in a global entity or government. Moody’s cut Israel’s rating from A1 to A2, saying the outlook for the country’s economy is “negative”. Still, the A2 rating remains relatively low risk, according to Moody’s.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich angrily rejected the decision. The announcement “reflects a lack of confidence in Israel’s security and national strength and a lack of confidence in the righteousness of Israel’s path against its enemies,” he said in a statement from his office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel’s economy was strong and “the downgrade is entirely due to the fact that we are at war.” He vowed that ratings would rise once again after the war ended.

Nevertheless, Israeli officials fear that Moody’s downgrade could lead other major agencies to also downgrade Israel’s outlook.

This could hurt Israel’s economy because it would make it harder for the government to raise money by selling bonds, said Michel Strazinski, an economics professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and former director of the research department at the Bank of Israel.

“If the war goes on too long it will have an impact, but if it doesn’t go on too long it will have little impact,” he said.

Israel’s economy bounced back after previous wars with Hamas, but the current war has lasted longer than all of them. This includes massive military spending as well as calling up reservists on a large scale, thereby removing them from the workforce and putting a strain on the economy.

In response to Moody’s announcement, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaoron said on Sunday that the Israeli economy is resilient and is already showing signs of recovery in November, a month after the war began.

However, even before then, Israel – an entrepreneurial dynamo with an economy rivaling the countries of Western Europe – was struggling. Concerns about Israel’s governance, rising inflation and a worldwide slowdown in tech investment also weighed on the economy last year.

Its coffers, once bloated with tech investments, also took a hit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which sought to weaken the powers of the country’s courts.

Moody’s expressed concern that the plan could undermine Israel’s investment climate. The report released Friday praised the “strong checks and balances” that led to a judicial overhaul in January.

Source: www.bing.com