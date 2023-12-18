Israel's elite 'ghost unit' finds $1.3 million in cash stuffed in suitcase at Hamas leader's home

When Israeli soldiers found nearly 5 million shekels ($1.3 million) stuffed in suitcases in the Hamas leader’s home in Gaza over the weekend, it came as little surprise. Hamas has been accumulating cash, property and financial assets for years to finance its ongoing attacks on Israel.

Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza has destroyed much of the infrastructure, reducing large swathes of the Palestinian territory to rubble, and has killed an estimated 18,000 people in retaliation for a Hamas-led terrorist attack, including in southern Gaza. 1,200 people were killed in Israel at once. Day.

But even as Israel steps up its ground war, cutting off the Iran-backed terrorist group’s revenue streams may prove a more difficult task.

“Hamas is economically strong,” Jessica Davis, president of the Canadian group Insight Threat Intelligence, told French news agency AFP.

“For the last decade, if not longer, they have been building a resilient finance network,” he said.

Hamas has long had investments and sources of income in many countries, including small businesses and real estate, from the Gulf to Turkey, Sudan, and Algeria, and while the US and Israel knew about these finances for years, They did nothing to disrupt the network. ,

For years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had welcomed Qatar’s transfer of billions of dollars to Hamas as a way to “buy peace” in the Palestinian territory, The New York Times reported this month.

The newspaper said that weeks before the October 7 attack, Mossad chief Daniel Barnia had told Qatari officials that the payments should continue.

According to the Times report, the payment was part of a series of decisions by Israeli political leaders, military officials and intelligence officers – all based on a fundamentally flawed assessment that Hamas had neither interest in nor the ability to carry out a large-scale attack. he was able.

Even when the Israeli military obtained war plans for an invasion of Hamas and analysts observed significant terrorist activity across the border in Gaza, the payments continued. For years, Israeli intelligence officers escorted a Qatari official to Gaza, where he made off with a suitcase filled with millions of dollars.

Hamas’ funding topped $500 million at its peak, including Sudanese companies involved in mining, poultry and road construction, two skyscrapers owned by the group in the United Arab Emirates, and real estate ventures in Algeria and Turkey, including one in Turkey. Included. resort, the Daily Telegraph reports in a major investigation into Hamas’ financial networks.

Hamas also relies on informal networks of donations. “It has become very good at developing and operating a very complex system of money changers,” Yitzhak Gal, an Israeli expert on the Palestinian economy, told AFP, adding that the exchanges were connected through Turkey, the UAE, Europe and the US. Let’s go from.

“Despite its atrocities, Hamas appears to have gained support among certain population segments internationally as a perceived resistance vanguard,” Lucas Weber, co-founder of the website Militant Wire, told AFP.

While Qatar has long been open about its funding, Iran, an operational supporter of Hamas, has hidden its ties.

Struggling under sanctions from the US and other countries, Iran has still managed to funnel around $70 to $100 million of funding to Hamas each year, using various methods such as cryptocurrencies, the informal hawala system and suitcases of cash.

This is in addition to Iranian military equipment and weapons smuggled into Gaza through tunnels in Egypt’s Sinai Desert or hidden along Gaza’s coast.

According to Doha, the oil-rich emirate of Qatar pays the salaries of Gazan civil servants, such as doctors and teachers, and gives $100 a month to the region’s 100,000 poorest families – a total of $1.49 billion in payments between 2012 and 2021. Dollar.

Of the Gaza Strip’s $2.5 billion budget, $1.1 billion comes from the Palestinian Authority in agreement with Israel, AFP reports.

Much aid comes to Gaza through UNRWA, the United Nations relief agency, which supports many Palestinian refugees, and a percentage of that money is taken out by Hamas in the form of taxes or other levies.

Even if Israel levels all of Gaza, it is less certain that the Israelis will be able to dismantle Hamas’s funding network.

“You can disrupt it, you can drive out key players, you can reduce the sources of funding, but the network, the infrastructure will always be there and if the group still has supporters, it will continue,” Davis told AFP. So they can be used to help them.” ,

Source: themessenger.com