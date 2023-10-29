Israel’s economy will shrink 11% as Hamas war escalates: JP Morgan

(Bloomberg) — Israel’s economy could shrink 11% on an annual basis in the last three months of the year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said, as the country’s war with Hamas escalates.

The bank’s initial estimates about the economic impact of the conflict, which erupted on October 7, when Hamas militants carried out attacks in southern Israel, were “too optimistic,” analysts including Nikolai Alexandru-Chidesiuk wrote in an October 27 note. “.

It was published about 24 hours before Israel launched a widely expected ground offensive on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult” campaign.

The lender’s estimate is among the most pessimistic ever made by Wall Street analysts. However, investors have already sold huge amounts of Israeli assets. The main stock index in Tel Aviv is down 11% in local currency terms since October 7, while the shekel has fallen to its weakest level since 2012.

JPMorgan still projects Israel’s GDP to grow 2.5% this year and 2% in 2024. The 11% decline between October and December is projected for seasonally adjusted growth compared to the third quarter.

“Risks may still be tilted to the downside,” the analysts said. He said that “it remains difficult to estimate the impact of the war on the Israeli economy due to there still being too much uncertainty about the scale and duration of the conflict and a lack of high-frequency data at hand.”

Israel’s recent conflicts — which included a conflict with Hamas in 2014 that lasted about seven weeks and included a ground assault on the territory and a war with Lebanon-based Hezbollah in 2006 — “barely affected activity,” he said. But “the current war has had a huge impact on domestic security and confidence.”

The death toll is already much higher than those examples. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and others, killed about 1,400 Israelis in its incursions this month, the government said. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza, according to officials in the region.

Netanyahu’s government has called up about 350,000 reservists since the war began – the most in Israel’s history. This is more than 5% of the country’s labor force.

Israel’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 4.75% on October 23. The decision not to ease monetary policy was expected to help the shekel, which rose for the first time in 13 days on Friday, ending its longest losing streak since 1984.

