Israel’s economy may have trouble recovering from this war

JERUSALEM – Just last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East, based on Israel’s growing acceptance within the region.

Today, in the fourth week of the Israel-Hamas war, that vision has dimmed.

According to data provided by the Israeli military, the mobilization of 360,000 reservists and the evacuation of 250,000 Israelis from their homes has affected many businesses. Restaurants and shops have become empty. Airlines have canceled most flights to Israel and tourists have canceled trips. A key natural gas field has been closed, farms have been destroyed due to labor shortages and businesses have furloughed thousands of workers.

Israel has vowed to crush the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas group, which killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an October 7 attack in southern Israel. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed entire neighborhoods in Gaza and killed more than 8,000 people.

Israel’s economy bounced back after previous wars with Hamas, but this phase may last longer, possibly months, as the military’s self-proclaimed mission is to end the Hamas regime, not simply stop the terrorists.

Escalation of conflict is a real danger. Israel is already engaged in low-level fighting on three additional fronts – Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria. A prolonged and possibly multi-front conflict could make it more difficult for the economy to recover than in the past. And even before the war, Israel’s economy was being smartened by Netanyahu’s controversial proposal to weaken the judiciary.

Israel’s Finance Ministry has presented an economic aid plan that includes $1 billion in grants for businesses affected by the war. Critics say it does not go far enough and have called for the redirection of some of the billions of dollars allocated under coalition agreements to favorite projects of ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties.

This week, a group of 300 leading economists urged Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “Come to your senses!”

“The serious blow Israel has suffered requires a fundamental change in national priorities and a massive reallocation of funds to deal with war damage, aid victims, and rehabilitate the economy,” he said in a letter. In billions of dollars.

He urged Netanyahu and Smotrich to “immediately halt funding for any activities that are not critical to the wartime efforts and the rehabilitation of the economy – and first and foremost, budgetary funds for coalition agreements.”

Smotrich, the leader of the pro-colonial party, told Israel’s Army Radio last week that “anything that does not incorporate the wartime effort and the flexibility of the state will be stopped.” But doubts persist.

Financial barometers paint a gloomy picture. The local currency, the shekel, has fallen to a 14-year low, while the benchmark stock index is down nearly 10% this year. The engine of Israel’s economic growth, the technology industry, was decimated even before the war began.

Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P all warned in recent days that an escalation of the conflict could lead to a downgrade of Israel’s sovereign debt ratings.

Israel’s central bank has cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.3% from 3% – acknowledging that the fight lies in the south of the country.

The central bank has earmarked $30 billion to shore up the shekel. At a news briefing this week, central bank Governor Amir Yaoron stressed the resilience of an economy he described as “strong and stable.”

Yaron said, “The Israeli economy knew how to recover from difficult periods in the past and rapidly return to prosperity, and I have no doubt that it will do so this time too.”

The country entered the war with foreign exchange reserves of approximately $200 billion. Additionally, the Biden administration wants Congress to approve $14 billion in emergency aid for Israel, most of which is military funding, on top of the $3.8 billion it receives annually.

At the beginning of the war, Israel ordered Chevron to halt production at the Tamar natural gas field to reduce vulnerability to potential missiles. Energy expert Amit Mor estimates that the shutdown could cost Israel $200 million in revenue loss per month.

If the Hamas-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon were to join the war in full force, Mor said, it could affect production in two other fields, including Israel’s largest. But he does not think the war will have any adverse effect on further energy exploration.

“Players are aware of the political risk. It has been in existence for a long time,” he said.

Even before the war began, Israel – an entrepreneurial dynamo with an economy rivaling the countries of Western Europe – was struggling. Its coffers, once bloated with technology investments, have been drained by proposed judicial changes that seek to weaken the powers of the country’s courts. The government says the unelected judiciary has too much power, but supporters consider it the most serious check on the powers of politicians. Concerns about Israel’s governance, rising inflation and a worldwide slowdown in tech investment last year also weighed on the economy.

Investment in Israeli startups, which attracted a record $27 billion in 2021, nearly halved last year. Investments fell an additional 68% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, according to Israel’s Start-up Nation Policy Institute, due to investors spooked by the judicial resolution and the mass protests it sparked. Is.

With technology accounting for 48% of Israel’s exports, its prosperity is vital to the economy.

The government’s Israel Innovation Authority took the pulse of startups during the war and found that the slowdown in capital raising, as well as the call-up to reserve duty by employees, “poses a challenge to a large number of high-tech companies.” Chief Executive Dror Bin said.

“Such companies are in danger of closing down in the next few months,” Bin said.

Nevertheless, Yaron’s emphasis on the resilience of the Israeli economy has a historical basis. The Bank of Israel calculates that the 2014 war in Gaza caused the economy to lose 0.4% of GDP, and the 2006 war in Lebanon caused a 0.5% loss, said Prof. Essex, an economist and former director of research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Michelle Strazinski said. Department in the Central Bank.

“I’m expecting a big shock in the last quarter of 2023. It’s hard to say how bad, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it shrinks 15% year-on-year,” Strazinski said. “But gradually, activities will resume” as economic activities that had been halted during the war would resume, he said.

“If the war achieves its objectives, we will see a return to activity, although we don’t know when that will be,” Strazinski said. “Things will also depend on how many fronts there are. But the important thing is the length.”

