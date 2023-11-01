Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payments

[1/2]Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant attends a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany on September 28, 2023. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo Get licensing rights

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Israel’s defense and finance ministers clashed on Wednesday over whether some West Bank tax revenue should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, increasing pressure on the government as Israeli forces. Advancing the war in Gaza.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant called for tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of Palestinians in the parts of the West Bank under direct Israeli control to be distributed without delay.

“The State of Israel is interested in maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria, always and especially during these times,” Gallant said in televised comments, a term used by many in Israel to refer to the West Bank. There has been an intense increase in violence since the war with Hamas began three weeks ago.

“The money should be transferred immediately so that it can be used by the Palestinian Authority’s operational mechanisms and those areas of the Palestinian Authority that are dealing with counter-terrorism,” he said.

“I think it is appropriate to maintain the cabinet decision taken several days ago,” he said.

Under the interim peace agreement, Israel’s Finance Ministry collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, but there have been frequent fights over the arrangement.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose radical religious nationalist party enjoys strong support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank, responded that Gallant was making a “serious mistake” by demanding the release of the funds.

Smotrich had previously said he would oppose the release of funds to pay public sector salaries and other government expenses, accusing Palestinians in the West Bank of supporting the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

“I do not intend to let the State of Israel finance our enemies in Judea and Samaria who support the terrorism of Hamas and finance the 7/10 terrorists who murdered and massacred us,” he said in a statement.

The two ministers had fallen out with each other earlier this year, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Gallant over his opposition to the government’s bitterly contested plans to reform the judiciary, but the decision was taken down after overwhelming public opposition. Due to this the decision was cancelled.

Reporting by James McKenzie and Steve Scheer; Editing by Sandra Maler

