Israel's cybersecurity startup faces a dual challenge

On the morning of October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, Merav Bahat was on a business trip on the East Bank, meeting with clients and investors. The co-founder and CEO of Israeli cybersecurity startup Daze had his fair share of trouble — after all, Bahat’s company helps customers assess vulnerabilities in their computer systems, and he was born and raised in such a field. Which is known for geopolitical conflict. But this was different. As her phone started flooding with messages, calls and headlines from friends and family, she started to realise.

“We’re in the hardest time we’ve ever had in our lives,” Bahat says during an interview, which took place a week after the war began (more than three weeks later, the founders are still in New York).

According to Israeli officials, the attack by Hamas killed an estimated 1,400 Israelis, while more than 240 were taken hostage. And according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, subsequent counter-attacks by Israel Defense Forces aimed at “destroying” Hamas reportedly killed 8,000 Palestinians. A full-scale war has broken out not only between Israel and the Gaza Strip in the south, but also in the form of increasing violence on Israel’s northern border.

Bahat, like many other Israelis and Palestinians, has been personally affected by the brutal conflict – one of her cousins ​​is one of the hostages captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza. (As of October 31, there has been no update on his status or whereabouts.) But his company, Daz, was also affected: to date, about 25% of Baht’s employees in Israel have been drafted into the military as a result. war. Many of Israel’s tech companies are in a similar dilemma, with anywhere from 5% to a quarter of their employee base being called to duty. But the country’s cyber security startup clusters, which have long been leading innovators in the field, hold special significance. Why? As these companies have to adapt to a shrinking workforce, cyberattacks targeting Israel are on the rise — an 18% increase since the war began, according to analysis by Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm Check Point. happened.

“The need for cybersecurity products has never been greater,” says Bahat, who believes Israeli startups like hers can rise to the occasion, despite the fact that they are currently operating with fewer employees. Are forced to do.

A military-industrial cyber pipeline

Israel’s success in cybersecurity is deeply linked to its military power. Units like the 8200, the Israeli Army’s renowned intelligence corps branch, have brought forth not only talent but also ideas suitable for commercialization. As a result, the country’s cybersecurity sector attracts more venture capital dollars than any other sector outside the United States. According to data from PitchBook, Israel-based cybersecurity firms raised $1.8 billion in venture capital in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, an all-time high for the sector. But even well-capitalized companies like Daze, which has collectively raised $60 million, need to be clear-eyed about the challenges ahead. The temporary loss of a quarter of the company’s employees in Israel, that is, about a dozen people, is not insignificant for a startup. And if the current war turns into a protracted conflict, cybersecurity companies across Israel will need to adjust and adapt to come up with long-term solutions.

“It’s too early to tell how we will reorganize and reassign tasks,” says Amitai Ratzon, CEO of security verification software maker Pantera. “The worst I see happening right now is that some new features will be unveiled three weeks later [their scheduled release date],

To be sure, there are very few optimistic views about what the “worst” possible outcome might be for the impact of the current war on Israeli technology and cybersecurity industries and the country’s economy at large. Already, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has predicted that the local economy could shrink 11% this quarter on an annual basis, and all signs point to there being no quick end to the conflict. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant has said that the war could last for months. And some are speculating that the military’s ground offensive in Gaza could lead to many more deaths on both sides. Till now, most of the people who have been drawn from startups like Pantera or Daze have been called up for cyber security roles in the military. But some are also being called to join combat units. In plain words: This means that in addition to the temporary absence of workers, there is also a certain level of long-term risk to the talent pool of these companies. And while the founders and investors interviewed for this article remain optimistic about their country’s ability to win and recover from the war, the real impact the conflict has already had on everyone is clear to them.

Currently, Pantera has approximately 350 employees in total, the largest number of which (180 employees) are in Israel. About 30 of those local employees have been called to duty, but Ratzon says people who haven’t had to enlist may also be affected. For example, some employees with children have had their spouses called up for military duty, which means they are now solely responsible for the care of the children. Then, of course, there is trauma. While Pantera did not lose any employees in the October 7 attack, most have been directly affected – Ratzon says one of his employees fled the now-infamous music festival in southern Israel, where more than 260 young people were killed. , and the father of another co-worker to name a few examples, are still unaccounted for. As a result, startups like Pantera are having to figure out how to care for these employees and their families, offer access to medical and other services, and communicate more regularly with their employees as the war continues. Is.

Colleagues are moving forward

There is another challenge: Since missiles are still attacking Israel, and schools are closed in some areas, many people are currently working from home again.

Team8 co-founder Nadav Zafrir

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

“Like everyone else, I woke up on Saturday [October 7] “The reality is very different than I expected,” says Gili Raanan, founder of early-stage cybersecurity investment firm CyberStarts. “As of Sunday. [a workday in Israel]All our companies switched to hybrid or work-from-home mode only.

Raanan says the pandemic caused many Israeli tech companies to rapidly switch to remote work. About 10-15% of the personnel of his portfolio companies have been called into the army. But those who remain are picking up the slack and are able to continue working, Raanan says.

“There are people who are afraid to come to the office or don’t focus enough, and that’s OK,” says Raanan, who attended the funeral of the brother of one of its founders, who died just outside Gaza. were killed outside, attacking a few days later. “On the other hand, I’m impressed by the level of commitment and effort of all those who were not called up for reserve duty – they are working, working for everyone else.”

It helps that many companies, including Daze and Pantera, have large teams working out of Israel. And some argue that a sense of urgency within the country may actually increase productivity, even if the local cybersecurity industry is struggling with more limited resources at hand.

“I remember this from my days in the army,” says Nadav Zafrir, founding partner of Team8, an Israeli startup “studio” that incubates and invests in early-stage cybersecurity companies. “Suddenly things you thought would take weeks and months, just took days.”

Zafrir has an extensive background in both the military and private sector. He was the commander of the 8200, held the rank of “Brigadier General” and served in the Israel Defense Forces for a total of 25 years. And most recently, as an investor, he funded and founded more than 40 cybersecurity startups, all based in Israel. Zafarir says he is confident that his portfolio companies have an adequate pool of talent even in the absence of key personnel, at least for some time.

“This is the land where we have been innovating and punching above our weight for the last few decades,” says the commander-turned-investor. “Working amidst adversity and conflict is nothing new to us “

Zafar and others interviewed for this article said their “business continuity” plans are solid, and customers around the world have experienced no difference in the customer service they have received since the war began on October 7. Is.

But what happens next? For those inside the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem, there is no option but to continue innovating and providing better and better tools to fight cyberattacks, even as the war escalates. Many founders and investors say it’s about meeting their customers’ needs and showing the world that the Israeli tech sector and the country’s overall economy are still strong. But there’s another reason why they see no scope for slowing down, even as they struggle to get their local talent to work. Although much of the coverage so far has focused on the war, their country’s future may also depend, at least in part, on the cybersecurity sector’s ability to defend against cyberattacks. Baht says to DAZ: “I am confident that Israeli cyber-technology will help us win this war.”

