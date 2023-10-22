Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas would be like 'walking through a landmine', experts say

Israel’s planned ground campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza would be like “moving through a landmine,” experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Israel Defense Forces will face a stronger enemy than ever before in urban battlefields that are already dangerous and require special tactics.

Michael Knights, a researcher at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), said, “If you rush, you not only make more mistakes in terms of collateral damage, civilian deaths, physical destruction, but you also make more friendly casualties.” We do.” , told DCNF.

Israel is preparing to invade Gaza, a task that will require its forces to engage in combat through an urban setting and defeat a stronger Hamas organization than ever before, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. .

Israeli leaders say Israel aims to wipe out all remnants of the Iran-backed terrorist organization, whose members brutally murdered 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, in an unexpected incursion on October 7. Experts said that while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is better armed than Hamas and trained for the kind of operation it plans to carry out in Gaza, the coming fighting will present new challenges that it has yet to overcome. Have not encountered in war till now.

Michael Knights, a researcher at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), outlines what challenges the IDF must face before it can achieve its war goals. Gaza is full of secret tunnels, dilapidated buildings that could be used as strong points for attacks, and thousands of “hardcore” fighters, he said, not to mention civilians.

“Any environment like this – ruins, craters, building quality, lots of civilians – it’s complex. Then you have the mortgages, then the three-dimensional components [of] Tall buildings and really extensive underground spaces,” Knights said. “And then you’ve got an enemy that is probably much more advanced than anything we’re seeing outside the Ukraine environment.” (Related: Biden is wielding unprecedented level of influence behind the scenes to tamp down Israel’s Gaza offensive: report)

Knights told the DCNF, Hamas is a “fanatic defense force that is really very well armed.”

The operation would be like “walking through a landmine” while the entire city was under fire, he said.

mostly hamas controls the The 140-square-mile strip of land between Israel and the Mediterranean Sea and for years it has been used as a base for rocket attacks on Israel.

The organization is highly efficient by the standards of large-scale paramilitary organizations because it receives funding, training, weapons, and technical assistance from Iran, the Knights, and others.,

Hamas also has a relatively large arsenal of attacks dronerockets and the most advanced anti-armor weapons available to any military, Knights told the DCNF.

Israeli intelligence estimates that Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups maintained a stockpile of about 30,000 rockets in 2021, The New York Times reports. This includes a mixture of poorly made, poorly designed rockets and more advanced missiles and components smuggled in from Iran and Syria. But, so far, there is no evidence that Hamas has guided surface-to-surface missiles, writes Fabian Hinz at the International Institute of Strategic Studies.

According to Hinz, the terrorist organization fired approximately 2,500 rockets on the first day of the war – Hamas claimed a number closer to 5,000.

According to the Associated Press, Israel believes that Hamas has about 30,000 fighters who would be willing to give their lives opposing the IDF. However, as John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute, writes, it also allowed civilians to be used as shields to prevent Israel from attacking Hamas targets or members for fear of killing non-combatants. will commit, which is a war crime. IDF called Gazans to evacuate, but many are still likely to remain.

The Hamas incursion on October 7 showed that the group “has reached a new level of organizational capacity” since it last clashed with the IDF in Gaza, Seth Frantzman, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told DCNF. “Its weapons are still primarily the old AK-47s and RPGs, but it now also has small quadcopter drones and a variety of mines and explosives that it can use to target areas.”

“The real challenge will be fighting in an urban area where there are civilians,” Frantzman said.

According to WINEP, Gaza City covers an area of ​​approximately 20 square miles, and there are some other 5-square-mile urban areas in Gaza. However, Gaza is far more densely populated than other urban battlefields of recent wars, such as Raqqa in Syria or Mosul in Iraq.

Comparing Israel’s impending battle in Gaza to Mosul and Raqqa provides limited context. Gaza is more built up than any reference city and is surrounded by an extensive network of underground tunnels, WINEP said, adding an unknown dimension to the battlefield and strategic considerations.

According to The Economist, the tunnels could hide weapons depots and fighting positions, potentially allowing for ambushes. Hamas can use the tunnels to transmit messages undetected and to launch rockets from one point in the city to another. The tunnels provide vital protection from Israeli air attacks.

“In 2008, air strikes and aerial surveillance [by Israel] “We were taken by surprise… so we made a strategic plan to take the fight from the surface to the underground,” a Hamas commander said, referring to Israel’s 22-day operation in Gaza, The Economist reported.

According to The Economist, in 2014, the IDF launched an operation to deface the tunnel network, destroying 32 of an estimated 1,300. The post-operation investigation found that the IDF was unprepared for the challenges of first locating the tunnels, then destroying them.

As of 2021, the estimated 300-mile-long tunnel structure runs through Gaza, possibly to Israel, NPR reports. Many of them are narrow, deep underground and pass beneath major civic sites such as hospitals or mosques. Hamas has been able to use foreign aid and capital investment to reconstruct the tunnels and build new tunnels.

According to WINEP, the Islamic State had two years to build up defenses in Mosul and Raqqa, while Hamas has been working on Gaza’s defensive infrastructure for 15 years. IDF forces must navigate anti-personnel and anti-armor minefields, hidden IEDs and booby-trapped buildings, as well as destroy overhead and ground fortifications and artillery positions.

At the same time, the IDF benefits from an encyclopedia of knowledge compiled from years of constant surveillance of Gaza, as well as insights from two prior wars in the region.

Knights wrote, “The IDF appears to be the most cohesive, well-equipped, and well-prepared force to fight a major urban battle since U.S. forces fought the highly destructive Second Battle of Fallujah in November 2004.”

israel defense forces collected Approximately 300,000 reservists supplemented the approximately 170,000 active duty troops, effectively tripling the manpower available for combat.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant stood alongside other members of Israel’s newly formed War Cabinet on October 12, the 5th day of the conflict, and pledged to “wipe Hamas off the face of the earth,” The Times of Israel reported. In the days that followed, the Defense Minister outlined specific war objectives and a broad outline of the three-phase campaign.

Gallant said on Friday, Haaretz reported, that the first phase had begun, which would include “a military campaign by fire and subsequent tactical maneuvers, aimed at destroying Hamas activists and infrastructure. Will cause harm”.

Gallant said the second phase would involve low-intensity fighting to “eliminate areas of resistance,” Gallant said, The Times of Israel reported. In the final phase, Israel plans to create “a new security regime in the Gaza Strip” and eliminate any Israeli responsibility for Gaza’s day-to-day welfare.

Gallant told troops deployed near the Gaza border that a ground operation would take place “soon,” The Times of Israel reported. He warned that the fight would be long, difficult and intense.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli Air Force was firing on Gaza at “a rate not seen in decades” to prepare the battlefield for a ground invasion, Haaretz reported.

“The IDF has trained for this, but the reality of this kind of war is always harder than the training,” Frantzman told the DCNF.

Knights explained the ground action as “gnawing away” parts of the city. First the IDF identifies the block or street it wants to control, then spends a few hours investigating it and “pulverizing” areas that respond with gunfire. The soldiers then move in to secure the area.

“Then you look at the next piece, and you do it again. And you do that 30, 50, 70 or 120 times until you get the entire area” and ideally hand over responsibility for those areas to a multinational forces and monitoring organization, Knights said. He explained that the IDF would be able to deploy a handful of soldiers to the front lines for 24 to 48 hours at any time, ensuring that troops remain fresh and minimizing casualties to any unit.

It would take at least several months to secure the entire city.

Knights said, "If you hurry, you not only make more mistakes in terms of collateral damage, civilian deaths, material destruction, but you also make more friendly casualties."

“And if you’re working off someone else’s timeline, like how long the U.S. can hold off on international pressure or something along those lines, you make more mistakes,” Knights said.

