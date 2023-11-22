Israel’s government has approved a hostage agreement – ​​a major diplomatic breakthrough amid the war.

50 hostages in Gaza will be exchanged 150 Prisoners captured by Israel, according to the AP. Final details will be announced soon.

Prisoners captured by Israel, according to the AP. Final details will be announced soon. The agreement comes as the Israeli army continues its massive ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a deal for the release of hostages, a major diplomatic breakthrough that comes after more than six weeks of devastating war between the two sides.

50 will appear in the agreement The hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attacks were exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the Associated Press reports. Additionally, according to the AP, the leaders of Israel and Palestine have agreed to a four-day ceasefire, during which fighting will temporarily stop for several days and some humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

More details will be announced soon.

Despite the tentative agreement, it is unclear when the hostage and prisoner exchange will be completed. NBC News reported that the hostages’ families would have 24 hours to appeal to Israel’s Supreme Court to object to the deal.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 240 hostages – including Israelis, Americans and other foreign nationals – who were captured during the terrorist group’s brutal crackdown that has left more than 1,200 people dead. The Israeli government is under widespread domestic pressure to secure their release, while protests have erupted in major cities around the world in solidarity with the hostages and their families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers while visiting an Israeli army base in Tzelim, Israel, on November 7, 2023. Israeli Government Press Office/Haim Zach/Handout via Reuters

The United States has provided both diplomatic assistance and aerial surveillance to Israel to help in efforts to recover the hostages. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration is working “hour by hour” and doing “everything we can” to secure his release.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office… Said Between 6 pm and 8 pm local time, he will convene a meeting of the country’s war cabinet, security cabinet and government in three separate meetings. The office said the announcement came “in light of developments on the issue of the release of our hostages”, indicating that an agreement could be reached. Four hostages have already been released from Gaza.

Amy Palmor, who previously served as director general of Israel’s Justice Ministry and has experience in the hostage negotiation team, said this may be the only deal the country has managed to make with Hamas, and that it is also uncertain. whether the terrorist group will actually honor its agreements.

“The government is trying to do its best,” he told Business Insider. “Decisions are extremely difficult and it’s a risk management because, I think even without saying it, everyone understands that we are playing with the devil.”

In this handout image released on November 20, 2023, an Israeli soldier rides in a tank amid the ongoing ground operation against Hamas. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

How this will lead to a pause in the ongoing fighting – which Israeli officials have promised will continue until Hamas is ultimately destroyed – is unclear. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been carrying out a ground offensive for several weeks and control large swaths of territory in northern Gaza, while its warplanes continue to bomb the coastal area, where the fighting began in early October. More than 12,000 people have died.

IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Harzi Halevi told reserve troops on Tuesday that ground operations in Gaza were creating “better conditions” for repatriating the hostages. “This hurts Hamas, it creates pressure, and we will continue this pressure,” he said.

Both Israel and the US have previously rejected growing calls from the global community for a ceasefire, with the White House arguing that it benefits Hamas and gives the terrorist group time to regroup. However, the Biden administration has managed to get Israelis to agree to short pauses on a daily basis to allow civilians to evacuate northern Gaza and facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the fighting has not been limited to Gaza, and has also included other Iran-backed militants such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked dozens of times by Tehran-backed groups in the past month.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

