(Bloomberg) — When a team of Israeli technocrats calling themselves “government CFOs” scanned the battlefield nearly seven weeks into the war against Hamas, they found an accounting account with billions of debits piled up. Is visible.

Their job is to find money to help pay for it all.

As Israel’s forces pushed deeper into Gaza with the goal of ousting Hamas after the October 7 attack, the Finance Ministry’s Accountant General Department was fine-tuning forecasts and logging the cost of each missile interceptor in real time. Was updating the running tab of the government. Every day of deployment by flying and reservists.

Those costs are rising rapidly, even with the possibility of a four-day pause in fighting now in place because of the hostage deal with Hamas.

The war, which the Finance Ministry estimates is costing the economy about $270 million every day, will have an estimated fiscal cost of 180 billion shekels ($48 billion) in 2023–2024, according to financial advisory powerhouse Leader Capital Markets. . Israel.

Israel will bear two-thirds of the total cost, the leader said, while the US will pay the rest.

Israel’s fiscal mathematics means the government will have to borrow significantly to deal with its worst armed conflict in half a century. And the man in charge of managing Israel’s $300 billion debt reserves is conscious of the risks.

“We are moving forward with a base case scenario that references several months of fighting and has worked in additional buffers,” Finance Ministry Accountant General Yali Rothenberg said in an interview. “We are capable of funding the State of Israel even in more extreme scenarios than the current fighting.”

The fiscal shock is coming as a blow to an economy that had to be shifted to war footing within days after Hamas blindsided Israel and retaliated with a ground offensive in Gaza.

Although the government has also issued international debt in yen, euros and dollars through private placements through Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., it is relying on the domestic market to meet most of its financing needs. The Finance Ministry has sold 18.7 billion shekels of local bonds since October 7, compared with a monthly average of just over 5 billion shekels through September.

Demand for its securities has remained so resilient that some recent auctions have reached six times the offered amount. Moody’s Investors Service estimates the government’s gross borrowing needs will be about 10% of economic output this year, up from 5.7% in 2022.

Domestic interest rates have risen less in Israel than in many developed economies, making it relatively cheap for the government to borrow at home. The yield on the country’s 10-year shekel bonds has risen since the conflict began, but closed at 4.2% on Wednesday – lower than US Treasuries of similar maturity.

In part due to the central bank’s unprecedented intervention, the Israeli currency has fully recovered its losses since the war began and is now trading at its strongest level against the dollar since August.

“If we look at the pre-war situation, the shekel was relatively weak and local capital markets were performing poorly,” Rothenberg said. “Maybe there is an interesting investment point in the Israeli economy right now.”

As the conflict forced the government to open the fiscal tap, its budget deficit in October became seven times larger than a year earlier, and the gap now stands at 2.6% of GDP. Rothenberg said it is reasonable to expect a cumulative budget reduction of about 9% over the next two years.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“The financial costs to Israel are unlikely to be prohibitive. The country has foreign exchange reserves of $191 billion, which is enough to last almost two years of war. It may get more help from America. And it is borrowing from the financial markets to fill the gap. “What ends war is not economics, but domestic or international pressure as well as developments on the battlefield.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has presented a revised budget with a spending increase of 35 billion shekels for the remainder of 2023, which will be largely financed by debt. Israel must also compensate an estimated 15 billion shekels of lost revenue in 2023 and then refill the government tax compensation fund next year, which was emptied by 18 billion shekels to pay for expenses after the war began. was given.

Bond issuance at home accounts for more than 80% of the total and authorities do not expect this ratio to change much, which would protect Israel from unstable foreign investment flows.

risky proposition

Israel faces less welcoming markets abroad. The cost of insuring Israel’s sovereign bonds against default has nearly doubled since the war began.

For the Accountant General’s Department, the unease means it is increasing its reach to rating agencies as well as foreign and local market makers, providing the latest data and briefing on developments. It is also trying to facilitate flows into the high-tech industry by talking to potential investors and companies seeking capital.

“We are a country at war, but we have always had very significant rebound after military campaigns and wars,” Rothenberg said.

In addition to relying on domestic debt since October 7, the government also used a US-registered entity, which is separate but separate from the Finance Ministry, to sell a monthly record of more than $1 billion purchased by Israel’s supporters around the world. Is associated with.

Additionally, funds were borrowed from foreign countries through privately negotiated deals, avoiding the scrutiny of public markets and a total of $5.4 billion was raised since the war began.

Israel’s recent international bond placements were to large institutional investors “who really believe in Israel even in the event of war,” Rothenberg said. “It’s a strong message they’re sending.”

war risk

The sudden pressure on Israel’s finances has brought the government into the focus of attention of the three largest rating companies, all of which lowered the outlook to negative in the weeks after the war began. But Israel has so far avoided its first downgrade.

In Rothenberg’s view, this decision could impair Israel’s ability to reduce its budget deficit low enough to support a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term – from its current level of around 60%. Ready to grow more than.

While most of the attention is on the debt, a fractious budget debate is underway in Israel over the fate of discretionary spending earmarked for the five parties comprising Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The reluctance to eliminate or divert funding has sparked controversy and, in the eyes of critics, threatens to undermine the government’s credibility.

Rothenberg said the special allocation should be “on the table” as Israel drafts a new economic plan for next year. “As the world changed on October 7, priorities need to change,” he said.

–With assistance from Netty Ismail.

