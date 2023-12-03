Israeli Weight-Loss Treatment Sees Positive Results In New Trial

A weight-loss treatment created by two Israeli biotech companies has shown positive results in a pre-clinical trial.

The trial was conducted as part of a collaboration between Clearmind Medicine, which has developed a psychedelic-based therapeutic to treat various addictions, obesity and depression, and SciSparc, which has developed a cannabidiol-based therapy to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system.

The trial combined Clearmind’s MEAI therapy and the fatty acid palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), an active ingredient in a treatment developed by SciSparc.

When administered to animals, the treatment increased fat burn and also led to increased oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide emission, which indicates an increase in metabolism.

Fourteen treatment groups were created for a total of 84 animals, and the goal of the trial was to identify the optimal dosage for the combined treatment, as well as observe its safety and impact on fat oxidation and feeding behavior.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed an increased demand for medication for weight loss, even though they exhibit severe side effects and have even led to hospitalization,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind’s CEO.

“I believe that our proprietary drug candidate, MEAI, is a potentially better and safer option compared to other weight-loss drugs currently on the market due to previous and current positive results and the very good safety profile,” she said.

“Clearmind’s treatment targets fat loss while maintaining and elevating energy levels, motivation and other positive influences. These latest results strengthen our confidence in our MEAI-based treatment, including our combination treatment with SciSparc’s PEA.”