Israeli tech companies use ‘community’ and ‘creative energy’ to adapt during conflict with Hamas

The attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7 caused shock and horror. Israel’s high technology business leaders are reflecting on their pain and taking action to address the critical and long-term needs of civil society, their employees, customers and investors in the wake of this violence.

In addition to human losses, the conflict and possibly wider war has put a significant portion of the Israeli economy at risk. The high-tech industry “has been the fastest-growing sector in Israel for some decades and is vital to economic growth, accounting for 14% of jobs and about one-fifth of GDP.” reuters recently reported,

Over the past few weeks I interviewed Israeli technology executives and others to find out how they are responding to unprecedented humanitarian needs and how they are keeping their businesses afloat in the wake of these attacks.

Here’s what they are doing:

Helping distressed families. After the initial shock and fear, leaders created teams and processes to solve problems typically associated with government – ​​such as helping children who lost their parents, families who lost their homes, And working families raised children with parents deployed in the military.

Listening to employees. Initially stunned by the attacks, the CEO realized his employees needed connection. Leaders talk to their teams – asking how they're doing, what they need, and (if appropriate) whether they're in a position to help.

Serving customers and building a strong future. Companies with significant operations outside Israel continue to do business due to the long working hours by Israeli and foreign employees, as well as the support of customers and investors. Business leaders are envisioning Israel coming back stronger after October 7.

How Israel’s high-tech sector will adapt and recover

In the wake of the October 7 attacks, the Israeli government called up approximately 300,000 reserve soldiers for military service. Many of them work in tech companies based in the US and Israel, reuters informed of.

Israeli tech companies intend to continue serving customers despite some of their employees performing military duty. One example is ActiveFence, a technology firm based in New York and Tel Aviv that specializes in online threats.

ActiveFence will continue to serve customers until he returns to Israel to serve in the army. “We have enough people around the world to make sure everyone stays controlled,” said Noam Schwartz, the company’s founder and CEO. reuters,

Having established a presence in Israel in 1974, the country’s landscape flourished in the 1990s. Although Israel’s startup ecosystem has suffered a decline in capital investment due to the closure of the IPO market nearly two years ago, 500 multinational companies operate R&D centers in Israel and the country hosts “thousands of startups”. Is. reuters informed of.

One investor expects investment in Israeli technology and AI sectors to increase due to the association with military spending. As Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, told Reuters, “When a country becomes really alert, the first thing they look at – apart from intelligence problems – is what was missed within the security systems. “

Venture capitalists on how companies are coping

One Israeli venture capitalist – Avi Eyal, founder and managing director of Entry Capital – is looking at the future of Israel’s tech scene with optimism. Eyal told me in an interview on October 26 that his company “has enjoyed 13 exits and IPOs and lost a few of them.”

He expects local VC activity to be delayed into Q4 2023 due to the conflict lasting about two months. “Five to seven of our portfolio companies – 10% of the portfolio – are raising capital internationally,” he said. “The money will flow in the first quarter of 2024.”

Entri’s employees are working long hours to help those displaced by the October 7 attacks and keep their companies running. “We have 20 people in Israel, four have been mobilized – two are fighting and two are in military intelligence,” Eyal told me. “People usually work eight or nine hours a day. Now they are working 12 hours a day.

Entri’s 65 portfolio companies in Israel are sending a “strong message of business continuity and resilience,” he said. This is despite the firm deploying an average of 13% of its portfolio company workforce.

Still, companies are operating with very little disruption. “We are maintaining the momentum. There is no impact on revenue. The impact on sales pipeline is negligible. Not more than 2% of projects and proofs of concept are delayed by two weeks to a month,” he said.

Additionally, companies are raising capital. “We have closed four rounds in the last 10 days – one led by us, the other three led by VC firms from the US, France and South Korea,” Eyal concluded.

Israel’s civil society is helping needy families

An Israeli government minister gave me several examples of how the country’s tech community is making moves into civil society that the government has not been able to fill.

In an interview on October 19, Andy David, Innovation Director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said, “Technology is Israel’s biggest growth engine.”

“Its education, research and development, and Army training create a community,” David said. “The community is giving back. Young entrepreneurs have access to top executives. It has organized around 20 technology applications to solve important problems.

David said the Israeli tech community is working in a way they have “never seen before” by finding “solutions for those affected by the tragedy.”

“Hundreds of WhatsApp groups are being formed to help deal with the crisis,” David said. “People in Israel are talking to people in Silicon Valley and elsewhere [cities.] “They are unleashing creativity and energy.”

While David provided several examples of such creative solutions, one was particularly interesting. A friend of David’s from San Francisco was in Israel for a wedding. They were to go for dinner on 8 October, the day after the first attack. His friend – who was the head physician for the US Olympic ski team – was supposed to be in Israel for a few days. He wanted to help – but he did not have a license to practice medicine in Israel.

To solve the problem, David and his colleagues created a digital form for doctors, nurses and paramedics who want to volunteer. Volunteers include their medical licenses and expertise.

Many volunteers signed up in a short period of time. “We now have 9,300 people who have registered, of which 5,300 are doctors – from Romania, the US and Europe,” David said. “We have a system for each doctor to be paired with a local doctor friend who can help them out at home while they are here.”

David also hopes to get well soon. “We suffered a huge shock. We are a strong country which was hit hard. Our community and creative energy are driving the economic impact. “These new communities will form the foundation of a rapid recovery that will deliver a huge boost to the economy and growth.”

Innoviz Technologies achieved success and moved forward

The CEO of a $6 million (2022 revenue) publicly traded company making autonomous driving technology told me his company is moving forward in the wake of the recent attacks.

In an interview on October 19, Omar David Kilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz Technologies, said his company “has the highest market share and will soon sign on more customers.” We are different from the competition because we have a higher resolution, wider field of vision, lower cost design and we have worked with BMW for five years to develop it.

Some of Innoviz’s employees are in reserve and the rest are handling the work. “We have 500 people in Israel,” Kilaf told me. “Ten to 15% of our staff is in the military reserves. The rest of the staff is working day and night. They are more focused and motivated to keep the company intact. Fifty percent of the teams are in the office. “Others are working from home because schools are closed.”

Innoviz stepped into the void to help those in crisis. “When the attack happened, we held a meeting with 500 of our people in Israel,” he said. “People suddenly felt disconnected. We need to understand what’s happening to everyone.”

The company donated equipment, bullet proof vests, personal equipment and tents as well as funds for computers for the children. He concluded, “We helped build good homes for families with people living on the reserve.”

Pantera hits back, aiming for $100 million revenue

Pantera, an Israeli cybersecurity company I wrote about in May, is giving back. In a statement, CEO Amitai Ratzon said, “The State of Israel is currently facing some of its most challenging days as it prepares for weeks of conflict. In light of the significant increase in attempted cyber attacks on various entities in Israel, our “Believe that it is our duty to contribute to strengthening the home front and increasing the preparedness of the economy in this important sector.”

Pantera – which expects to reach $100 million in revenue in 2024 – currently has 1,000 customers. In an interview on October 23, Ratzon told me, “Everything changed on October 7. We were reminded that anti-Semitism is right around the block. Initially there was shock and shock. We did not understand. It took a few hours.”

Ratzon’s next step was to find out how its 180 employees in Israel were doing. “We asked: ‘Are you OK? No? What’s going on?’ One employee managed to escape the attack. We have 30 employees deployed from our R&D and marketing units,” he said.

Pantera’s organization proved resilient. “The positive side is that we are a big company with 150 people outside Israel who go to market and are generating revenue,” Ratzon told me. “Our revenue has not been affected. We will exceed our target in 2024. Our employees are helping each other speak at conferences. Customers are contacting us and do not want to bother our customer service people. We told them it was business as usual.

While business is strong, humanitarian needs in Israel remain critical. Pantera employees are volunteering for children living in a hotel after losing their homes. The company is staying close to families whose fathers were deployed – for example, helping the mother care for three children and work full-time. “We are proud,” he said. “Don’t wallow in sorrow, start contributing.”

Pantera anticipates some tough months ahead. “There will be military operations over the next few months,” Ratzon said. “We will redo the company’s budget. During Covid we learned that we can deal with uncertainty and stress. As Israelis we have to be more resourceful. The attack was horrific and insane. We have to digest and assimilate it so that we can move forward.

Israel Children’s Fund helps families now and in the long term

A local entrepreneur is leading the Israeli Children’s Fund to help Israeli children whose lives were disrupted by October 7. “We are raising money for military equipment and we want to do that,” Maya Orlicki, CEO of global digital bank Revolut, said in an interview on October 24. Shape the future of surviving children.”

A few days after the attack, Orlicki assembled a group of Israeli entrepreneurs and technology executives to create the ICF. As of October 24, ICF had 47 entrepreneurs and “that number is growing,” he told me.

ICF is trying to help many children who are suffering. “There are thousands of children affected who have lost one or both parents,” Orlicki said. “There are children of people who have been kidnapped. We created an immediate relief fund to pay for a nanny, rent for a large house where the children could live with a host family, and a car rental.

ICF’s “long-term vision” is to help children become leaders with support up to the age of 22. “As they grow up, we want to provide them with vital mental care, education and professional advice,” he explained.

ICF is optimistic about the future. “We are fighting the way we can – building an organization, raising money and problem solving. We are helping families now. People are donating. The global technology community is tremendous,” he concluded.