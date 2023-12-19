Israeli military officials say high number of civilians in Gaza is the price of crushing Hamas

by frank jack daniel

PALMACHIM AIR BASE, Israel (Reuters) – Israel’s intensified campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza and the militants’ urban warfare tactics is costing heavy civilian casualties, Israeli military officials said, amid global concern over heavy casualties from the bombings. Are.

Gazan officials say Israel has dropped thousands of tons of munitions over the past 10 weeks, leaving the narrow Mediterranean strip in ruins and killing about 20,000 people, many buried under collapsed buildings. Another 50,000 are injured, with almost no health facilities functioning.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at Palmachim Air Force Base, 45 km from Gaza, two officials said Israel acknowledged that the cost of civilian lives in each attack was balanced against an assessment of the military benefits.

Israel’s top war objective is to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities to prevent further attacks by Islamic militants after the killing of 1,200 mainly civilians and mass hostage-taking on October 7, leading to the complete collapse of the Jewish state. Shaken.

But the loss of life and property in the Palestinian territories after 10 weeks of bloodshed has eroded global support and Israel faces increasing pressure to reduce the offensive. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday urged his Israeli counterpart to reduce harm to civilians.

Protecting civilians in Gaza was both “a moral duty and a strategic imperative”, Austin said, adding that excessive violence would stoke resentment that would benefit Hamas and make peaceful coexistence even more difficult in the long term.

France, Britain and Germany joined their voices in calling for a ceasefire on Sunday, while US President Joe Biden last week called the bombing “indiscriminate”.

In an example of civilian deaths in Gaza, an attack killed 19 people from two local families as they slept at home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday, including women, children and two children, Gaza health officials said. Children were also included. The bomb left a deep crater and debris where a large building stood.

“We have never seen such weapons. I was born in 1950, I have never seen anything like this,” said Mohammed Zarrab, whose family lost 11 people in the attack. He described it as “a barbaric act”.

Asked to comment on the attack, the IDF said it had taken possible precautions to minimize civilian damage under international law.

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad said on Sunday that Israel was “indiscriminately bombing schools and tents that house thousands of displaced people and hospitals protected by international humanitarian law.”

One of the officials, a legal adviser to the Israeli Defense Forces, said that hospitals can become a legitimate military target when they are being used by combatants. Hamas denies operating from civilian infrastructure such as hospitals or schools.

drone base

Speaking alongside Austin at a press conference, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israeli forces operate legally and “to minimize harm to the civilian population.”

The legal adviser said the Air Force is conducting “thousands of strikes and often strikes that require heavy firepower” to breach the tunnels.

“What is really sad is that this has resulted in a large number of civilian casualties,” the official said at a briefing with journalists at the coastal base from where gray military drones launch bombing raids.

The Israeli military asked that the officers not be named for security reasons. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari blamed Hamas tactics for the civilian suffering.

“Our intention is to defeat Hamas and ensure the release of our hostages. The tragic suffering of civilians in Gaza – that is not our intention.”

Yagil Levy, an expert on civil-military relations at Israel Open University, calculated that the civilian casualty rate in the October war was about 61%, almost double that of previous conflicts in Gaza. He said this may indicate that the rules of engagement are being interpreted more flexibly to reduce the risk to Israeli ground forces “by causing more casualties to the other side”.

Officials said the government’s war goal of destroying Hamas means the operation is more intense than previous conflicts where the goal was to prevent the group from carrying out attacks.

Whatever the reason, Israel is “not winning hearts and minds”, Levy said, arguing that a political alternative was the only long-term solution.

The legal adviser said that due to the sheer number of bombs, Israel could not always give warning before an attack, which was why it had turned to mass evacuations of conflict areas.

Many of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes at times under Israeli instructions to escape attacks broadcast by leaflets on radio and social media.

Another senior Israeli military officer said that Israel pre-plans 90% of its daily bombing attacks on Gaza. Officials said pre-planning included a 10-step process to assess whether a target had military value, and the proportionality of the response, among other things.

Hagari said that when the military noticed unexpected civilian presence it halted attacks and selected which ammunition to use against each target to avoid unnecessary damage. Gazan officials estimate that 60% of the houses have been damaged by the attack.

“We know it’s difficult, but we’re trying to save lives,” Hagari said.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by James McKenzie and Ed Osmond)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com