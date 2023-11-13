To enable residents of western Negev communities to return to their homes after the war, Israel will need to defeat Hamas and restore full security. The government must also make significant investment in infrastructure a national priority, but this is not enough. Without creating diverse employment infrastructure, we will not succeed in generating prosperity and development in this war-torn region. The spirit of high-tech industry and its ability to perform should also be included in this new national mission.

Since October 7, despite our grief and anger, the spirit of Israeli society remains strong and inspiring. Since the founding moments of 1948, we have not seen such a display of solidarity, energy, mobilization and generosity. This feeling of brotherhood was created by all of us, the people of Israel; The civilians who protected us with their bodies, some of whom paid the price with their lives, the soldiers and police, reserve forces, civil society, volunteers on the field and home front, “Brothers in Arms,” ​​NGOs, philanthropy, and high -Tech companies too.

View 1 gallery

Destroyed houses of Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

(Credit: Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg)

We have seen the contribution of the high-tech sector to the security of Israel and its citizens in times of emergency, especially where the government failed to act quickly and forcefully. Many companies and investment firms donated money, resources or technology to assist in the rapid purchase of military equipment or the evacuation of hundreds of thousands. Dozens of companies adopted communities in the periphery and many employees volunteered to assist local agriculture, which has suffered losses.

“Companies like Fiverr, Wix and Monday.com have provided logistical, technical and professional support to the country’s largest civil defense forces. Rescuers and technical task forces assisted security forces in evacuating the besieged and identifying victims and missing persons, and many are still engaged in the main effort to retrieve the hostages. Philanthropic projects such as “Our Children’s Resilience”, which provides medical and educational support for children in western Negev communities, received technical assistance from high-tech companies for data infrastructure management.

The significant contribution of the high-tech industry and its people to this war is not a one-time event. This is the beginning of a welcome trend and signals a change in the perception of Israel’s operations – civil society and high-tech industries are becoming full partners in the state’s emergency operations.

What will happen after the war? Will we then see the same contribution, energy and entrepreneurial spirit? I have no doubt that we will do that. High-tech industry will continue to contribute to Israeli resilience in the day after the war, and a central effort, I believe, will be in the development and strengthening of Israeli settlement in the western Negev and the Gaza periphery.

The entrepreneurial spirit of high-tech can be applied to various initiatives to strengthen the Western Negev. With the support of government entities such as the Israel Innovation Authority, we may see an expansion of existing entrepreneurial activities in the region, with the goal of developing a new generation of entrepreneurs and startups in areas of local benefit such as agrotech. Other initiatives could include expansion of companies that have already built a local presence, such as Amdocs.

Another area for activity could include new collaborations between high-tech companies and thriving educational institutions in the region, such as Sapir College and Ashkelon College, aimed at developing a new generation of graduates who can perform at a high level in various fields and Can be integrated into businesses. -Tech industry. In parallel, I expect central high-tech companies to begin recruiting new employees living in these areas, investing in practical training and setting up local sites to enable new employees to work remotely. And perhaps, within a few years, companies that are accustomed to working with development centers in East Asia or even European countries like Ukraine will announce the establishment of development centers in Sderot, Ofakim, or kibbutzim. These centers may lead the development of new products or become centers of excellence for customer service and support.

And what about future generations? I hope to see high-tech professionals supporting local schools and setting a personal example and inspiration for students in elementary and high schools who are interested in the world of high-tech. The Bedouin population suffered serious losses in this conflict, which provided an opportunity to strengthen their unification. As part of this effort, I hope to see a greater integration of the Bedouin community into the high-tech industry. I expect high-tech companies to invest in this community, resulting in increased integration into development roles within companies.

As a result of these concentrated efforts, the Western Negev could become a central and thriving hub of Israeli high-tech industry. This industry could be the leading force in the national effort needed for the prosperity and prosperity of the Western Negev after the war. We are all parties to a defining moment in Israeli history, a moment of action, creation and great responsibility. High-tech industry will play a decisive role in the national effort required for construction and repair – the reconstruction of the Western Negev will be our great mission.

Idan Tendler is Senior Vice President of Palo Alto Networks and President and Co-Founder of Place-IL, an initiative founded by high-tech leaders to engage communities in underrepresented areas.

Source: www.calcalistech.com