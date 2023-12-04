Israeli Health Tech in Wartime: Resilience and the “Biblical Quality Hackathon”

To deal with the flood of victims of the Israel-Gaza war, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center is Ichirov , [+] Its CEO says technology is being used to “reshape” its practice. Tel Aviv Sorasky Medical Center Ichirov

In a wartime webinar, it was an unexpected message: Invest in Israeli health technology today to reap the benefits tomorrow of innovations driven by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Perhaps the confident tone of Israeli health tech leaders should not have been surprising, as “chutzpah” was mentioned as a national character trait. According to a LinkedIn post by the webinar’s moderator, GistMD CEO Dan Rolls, the gathering emerged as a result of a conversation with Andy David, an experienced tech investor and diplomat who is the director of Israel’s Foreign Ministry’s Innovation Task Force. David told Rolls that he was noticing an explosion of creative energy after the outbreak of war on October 7.

“We have come together in unison to solve problems,” David told the webinar’s target audience, foreign health tech customers and investors. “It feels like we’re at a Bible-quality hackathon. after the day’ [the war]This is not going to end.”

“It is time to double down on Israel,” said Avi Hassan, CEO of Startup Nation Central and former chief scientist at the Economy Ministry.

the stakes are high. According to Reuters, high-tech has long been the fastest-growing sector of Israel’s economy, and now accounts for 14 percent of jobs and about a fifth of gross domestic product. According to the Israel Innovation Authority, the sector provided nearly half of Israel’s 2022 exports, making it sensitive to outsiders’ perception of its credibility. So far, there has been widespread support, especially from American investors, but it is not something Israelis take lightly.

Webinar participants repeatedly emphasized that tech companies have been resilient Despite the call-up of 360,000 reservists, tech companies often rely on young men. The average tech company has lost 15 percent of its workforce (and some companies even more), Hasan said, but remaining employees are putting in extra hours to make sure customers aren’t affected.

“The demand for Israeli technological innovation has not stopped,” Hassan said. “As long as we can deliver, business will continue.”

As an example, the Israeli branch of global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is ensuring that medicines remain available to patients locally and despite staff being called up in other countries and flights in and out of Israel being canceled by most international airlines. It provides service despite doing so.

“We are learning, we are agile, we are thinking outside the box,” declared Tina Miri Melusyan, global manager of Sanofi Israel, before adding her voice to the call for more investment.

Although there is an official hashtag addressing business continuity (#nomatterwhat), no one mentioned it. There was no PowerPoint, nor any chanting of the webinar’s key words, “Transformative Innovation in Crisis.” And there was no politics. Investment in Israeli tech firms fell 50 percent to $168 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to $333 billion in the same period in 2022, according to data firm Viola. Although much of this can be attributed to the global tech contraction, Israeli companies faced the additional burden of fears over the rule of law due to the divisive fight over proposed judicial reforms.

Instead of sloganeering, there were two clear messages and a strong underlying message conveyed by the credentials and tone of the participants: We, a group of experienced, no-nonsense realists, are telling you that the health tech field is fine. is working, and we believe war-inspired innovation represents, in David’s words, “our country’s next economic renaissance.”

Perhaps the strongest basis for those fervent sentiments was a brief presentation by Professor Rony Gamzu, the former director general of the Health Ministry, the former coronavirus “tsar” and current CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Ichirov, the country’s second-largest hospital. ,

Gamzu talked about the flood of terrorist victims, “civilians and soldiers, and you need to follow and monitor hundreds of patients.” In response, the hospital quickly set up a new kind of monitoring system for trauma patients. And when the number of people needing rehabilitation and mental health services far outweighs the resources available, “you have to re-invent the way you practice,” Gamzu said. That means tele-rehab to engage patients and partnering with a start-up whose FDA-approved device uses digital brain biomarkers to guide physicians’ response to the wartime wave of post-traumatic stress disorder. To be.

Indeed, shortly after the webinar, a survey concluded that one in three Israelis had symptoms consistent with PTSD, while more than half of those directly affected by the brutal Hamas attacks suffered from PTSD symptoms such as sleep disorders and depression. Were.

Unfortunately, Israel has long done a poor job of addressing PTSD. an article in Harez Looking back 50 years, at the 1973 Yom Kippur War as well as the conflicts that followed, Israel was called “an epicenter of trauma with a broken mental health system run by a belligerent bureaucracy.”

For me, that assessment had a personal resonance. Before a planned trip to Israel in mid-October (which of course never happened), I reached out to the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where I was a student from 1973–74, to try to locate an Israeli friend. Contact lost. I remember my friend most for our shared sense of humor, which was an unexpected bond between a Sephardic Jewish immigrant from Morocco and an Ashkenazi Jew from an American suburb. Instead, I was engaged to my friend’s daughter. He told me that his service as a combat medic on the Sinai front caused him to suffer a delayed case of PTSD. He spent several decades in and out of hospitals, before ultimately dying prematurely about a year before his daughter’s wedding.

With the wave of PTSD now spreading in Israel, perhaps the mental health innovations of the “start-up nation” could begin to spread rapidly even before the end of the war to better heal both individuals and the broken system.