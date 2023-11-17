Al-Shifa has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas,

The Israeli army on Friday intensified the search for alleged Hamas hideouts in Gaza’s largest hospital.

Palestinian officials claimed that Israeli troops have now “destroyed” several wards of Al-Shifa Hospital, a massive medical facility in Gaza City.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops and tanks raided the site where thousands of seriously ill patients, newborn babies and displaced civilians were stranded without water and electricity.

Their dire situation has led the international community to urgently call for restraint from Israel. According to the United Nations, 2,300 people are currently in hospital.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa hospital, said the hospital had run out of oxygen and water last night, with patients “screaming from thirst”.

Israeli tanks were around the hospital, he said. Drones flew overhead and Israeli soldiers were still moving inside to search the compound Thursday evening.

Israel’s military claimed that its operation was proceeding in a “judicious, orderly and thorough manner”.

But a journalist trapped inside the hospital told the BBC by phone that Israeli troops were “firing everywhere, in all directions”.

Israel has been tightening its grip on Gaza city, especially its hospitals, for several days.

It accuses Hamas of using them as bases and treating the sick as “human shields”.

International law obliges militaries to distinguish between combatants and civilians who must be protected, while some observers claim Israel uses the notion of “human shields” to avoid blame for high civilian casualties. .

“We are focusing on underground things including hospitals. “Thus, our troops discovered a tunnel entrance at al-Shifa hospital and military engineers are currently working to dig up infrastructure at the site,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Thursday.

Israel claims that the medical facility contains Hamas strategic infrastructure, specifically tunnels dug beneath the complex. Both Hamas and the hospital staff deny this.

