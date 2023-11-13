Israeli forces capture Gaza parliament building, IDF uncovers Hamas hospital bases; Palestinians sue Biden, Blinken and Austin

Soldiers from the Golani Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared a photo displaying the Israeli flag inside the Hamas parliament building in Gaza on Monday.

The act symbolizes Hamas losing control in the enclave, as reported by the Jerusalem Post and echoed by other third-party media accounts on the social media platform X.

IDF action at Al-Quds Hospital: The Israeli military said it killed a group of Hamas fighters "embedded" among civilians in Gaza's al-Quds hospital, CNN reports. The IDF detailed that its 188th Brigade faced RPG and small arms fire coming from the direction of the hospital, alleging the presence of a terrorist squad among the civilians at the entrance.



Israeli tanks deployed in the main hospital of Gaza city : Reuters reported on Monday that Israeli tanks were deployed at the entrance to the primary hospital in Gaza City. The move marks an important stage in Israel's strategy to establish control over the northern half of the Gaza Strip.



US intelligence on Hamas command node: CNN reports a US official's claim, based on US intelligence, that Hamas has a "command node" under Shifa Hospital and uses fuel to fuel the facility. The official further said that Hamas fighters often gather in and around this largest hospital in Gaza. These revelations follow comments made on Sunday by a top White House official regarding the hospital's use beyond civilian treatment. John Kirby A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed that Hamas maintains headquarters in civilian areas, providing growing evidence of Hamas' strategy.



CNN reports a US official’s claim, based on US intelligence, that Hamas has a “command node” under Shifa Hospital and uses fuel to fuel the facility. The official further said that Hamas fighters often gather in and around this largest hospital in Gaza. These revelations follow comments made on Sunday by a top White House official regarding the hospital’s use beyond civilian treatment. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed that Hamas maintains headquarters in civilian areas, providing growing evidence of Hamas’ strategy. IDF findings at Rantisi Children’s Hospital: An IDF spokesman revealed in a video tour a stockpile of military equipment, including suicide vests, grenades and weapons, in the basement of the Rantisi Children’s Hospital. They also showed footage of a hospital room allegedly used to hold hostages.

EU condemns Hamas tactics: EU countries have collectively condemned Hamas for using hospitals and civilians as human shields and criticized the group's tactics in the current conflict. The 27-state member association also urged Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release all hostages.



Legal action against US officials: The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), a progressive non-profit legal advocacy organization based in New York City, filed a federal lawsuit against the President. Joe Biden, Secretary of State anthony blinken, and Secretary of Defense lloyd austin, The lawsuit accuses him of involvement in what the Israeli government described as "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. The lawsuit argues that these actions violate international law, including the 1948 Genocide Convention and the related Genocide Convention Implementation Act passed by the US Congress in 1988.

market closed

Israeli stocks, as tracked iShares MSCI Israel ETF The EIS fell 1.2% on Monday. cathy wood-led ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL was 0.2% higher. The Israeli shekel (ILS) declined 0.4% against the dollar.

US stocks ended the day with a mixed performance. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed slightly lower (0.1%) while tech remained heavy Invesco QQQ Trust The QQQ was slightly more negative, down 0.3%.

In contrast, blue-chip stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF The DIA edged 0.2% higher on Monday.

Treasury yields closed mostly flat, with popular iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT down 0.2%

Gold outperformed with SPDR Gold Trust GLD ended 0.4% higher.

