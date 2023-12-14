Israeli female scientist nominated for National Academy of Inventors





Shulamit Levenberg, professor in the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at Haifa Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, has been elected a Fellow of the prestigious American National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Their nominations will be announced during the annual convention in North Carolina in June. She also serves as director of the Technion Center for 3D Bioprinting and the Schnauer Center for Diabetes Research.

The mission of NAI is to support and encourage researchers in academia whose inventions have made a significant impact on society, the economy, and human welfare. The theme of the upcoming annual conference is “Unlocking Innovation: Key to Societal Solutions”.

The academy also ranks the leading universities in the US according to the number of patents registered. Last year, based on 2021 data, Technion was ranked first in Europe and 40th globally.

Married and the mother of six children aged 14 to 27, Levenberg and her family live in Moreshet, located in the lower Galilee mountains between Carmel and Shafaram. She will turn 55 next year.

Levenberg’s innovations

Levenberg is among a handful of Israeli women scientists who have invented the most innovative technologies and registered dozens of patents.

He founded several start-up companies, including Aleph Farms, which created the world’s first farmed rib eye steak. Levenberg and his team developed edible muscle tissue by bioprinting a plant-based scaffold and living animal cells. This is expected to make it possible to produce farmed meat on a large scale, without the rearing and suffering of animals in slaughterhouses, and without the environmental damage from methane gas released into the atmosphere by cows.

Levenberg explained that the printing process, which enables the creation of protein-rich scaffolds with different geometries, is based on a method in which bio-ink is deposited in a suspension bath that supports the material during printing. .

She was the first to engineer a vascularized tissue flap, offering innovative reconstruction techniques using engineered tissue constructs. His pioneering work demonstrated the effect of scaffold stiffness and tensile forces on the early differentiation and organization of stem cells in 3D constructs and the alignment of vessel networks in engineered tissues.

Levenberg also created a unique stem-cell, engineered-tissue construct that induces regeneration and repair of injured spinal cord.

“Developing functional and mature three-dimensional blood vessel networks in transplanted tissues is important when using these engineered tissues to treat many conditions such as heart disease and traumatic injuries,” she said then. “Matching tissue structures will improve the long-term viability and strength of tissue grafts when new blood vessel growth – termed ‘angiogenesis’ – can be manipulated and exploited with the aim of achieving optimal blood supply.”

Two more new companies he founded are NurAxon, where he and his colleagues developed modified exosomes for spinal cord regeneration; and NanoSynex, where they created a microfluidics device for rapid diagnosis of antibiotic sensitivity.

Levenberg’s academic achievements

He earned his doctoral degree at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and conducted post-doctoral research in tissue engineering in the laboratory of Professor Robert Langer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Nearly two decades ago, she joined the Technion, where she conducts interdisciplinary research on stem cells and tissue engineering.

Named a “Research Leader” by Scientific American, he was named to its list of 50 people and organizations who have demonstrated technical leadership in research, business or policymaking. She is known for her seminal work on vascularization of engineered tissues.

Levenberg has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Crill Prize for Excellence in Scientific Research awarded by the Wolf Foundation, the France-Israel Foundation Award, the Italian Excellence Award for Israel Award, the Teva Research Award, the Zuludan Research Award, the Bruno Laureate Award, and the International Prize for Excellence in Scientific Research awarded by the Wolf Foundation. Award, the Rappaport Prize for Biomedical Sciences, the Katz Prize, and the Medal of Distinction from the Pérez Center for Peace and Innovation.

She was president of the Israel Stem Cell Society and, until recently, served as dean of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering. Levenberg was also named a member of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

