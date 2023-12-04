UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said, “Words fail for me to describe the horror that is being inflicted on children here.”

The Israeli army expanded its operation in the Gaza Strip on Monday as the death toll of Palestinians continued to rise.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “act wherever Hamas has a stronghold,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Sunday.

Israeli troops launched a ground offensive into Gaza on 27 October, capturing several sectors in the north. The army has mainly carried out airstrikes since fighting resumed on Friday following the end of a week-long ceasefire with Hamas. Now its troops and tanks are moving towards the south where hundreds of thousands of refugees have sought refuge from the fighting.

Several people were killed in an overnight airstrike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency. Hamas described the strike as a “grave violation” of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond when asked by AFP whether it had bombed the hospital. Israel has accused Hamas of installing military infrastructure in or under hospitals and using civilians as human shields.

Some critics claim that Israel uses this human shield argument to deflect attention from its conduct, while international law still obliges states to protect civilian life during war. The evidence Israel has presented of Hamas using hospitals to hide its forces has been criticized.

The IDF said on Monday that five of its soldiers had been killed, including three killed Sunday.

According to Wafa, earlier today, the Israeli army also launched operations in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jenin, deploying about 30 military vehicles.

Hospitals in southern Gaza are overflowing with wounded, and fuel reserves for generators are nearly exhausted.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s largest, each explosion brings new wounded and new bodies, sometimes with no one to identify.

“I have no words to describe the horror that is happening to the children here,” James Elder, a UNICEF spokesman who was at Naser, said in a video on Sunday. On X.

Israeli forces have carried out “almost 10,000 airstrikes” since the war began, the IDF said Sunday.

Palestinian officials said on Sunday that Hamas’s bloody offensive on southern Israel has killed 15,523 people, 70% of whom are women and children since the war began on October 7.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidreh said, “During the past hours, only 316 dead and 664 injured could be pulled out of the debris and transported to hospitals, but many others are still under the debris.”

Without questioning Israel’s right to “defend itself”, the United States warned its key ally in the Middle East over rising civilian deaths.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said this weekend, alarmed by “devastating” images from Gaza. He called on Israel to “do more to protect innocent civilians.”

Hamas’ October attacks killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to officials. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and promised to “destroy” the Islamist movement that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

