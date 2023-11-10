Israeli-American blueprint for future pandemic drugs





Doctors and scientists who develop new drugs try to keep their discoveries to themselves until they can prove efficacy in medical journals and obtain a patent – ​​but not always.

An international crowdsourced campaign to discover an anti-COVID-19 drug has created a blueprint for the rapid, patent-free development of medicines to treat viral threats to humanity. The results of the campaign, named “COVID Moonshot”, have been published today in the prestigious journal Science under the title “An open-access format for drug discovery is helping to design drugs against potential viral threats”.

“COVID-19 became a global pandemic partly as a result of the lack of easily deployable, broad-spectrum oral antivirals, which complicated its containment,” they wrote. “Even with widespread and effective vaccination, it will continue to cause acute disease, death and long-term sequelae globally unless there are accessible treatments. However, COVID-19 is not an isolated incident [just] The latest example of the threat viral pandemics pose to human health. Therefore, antiviral discovery and development should be a key pillar of pandemic preparedness efforts.

The campaign produced over 18,000 compound designs, 2,400 synthesized compounds, 500 3D structures obtained by X-ray crystallography, and over 10,000 measurements from biochemical assays.

It was co-led by Professor Nir London of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and researchers from the University of Oxford, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and US-based biotech company PostEra. Photo by Professor Nir London (Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science)

According to the authors, all this information was “shared rapidly and openly, creating a rich, open, and intellectual property-free knowledge base for future anti-coronavirus drug discovery.” The report provides detailed information on one compound in particular that shows great promise in specifically blocking the replication of COVID-19 and doing so in ways that differ from existing drugs.

The idea is that pharmaceutical companies can later develop this or other compounds into generic drugs that are not covered by patents, so they are sold at much lower prices than branded drugs. This will make anti-Covid-19 medicines more accessible to low-income countries and populations. In the early years of the pandemic, many developing countries were unable to purchase Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines for their citizens because they could not afford them. Advertisement

Medicines Initiative for Neglected Diseases

Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDI), an international non-profit organization that focuses on assisting poor and vulnerable communities, has adopted the COVID Moonshot project into its drug-development portfolio.

As the race to find effective antiviral drugs continues during the coronavirus pandemic, London and her international colleagues took an unusual step. They decided to allow completely open access to their drug discovery findings, posting them online in real time so the entire scientific community could use them. “At a time of global crisis, it seemed like the obvious thing to do,” recalls London.

He was at the time collaborating with researchers at the University of Oxford and the UK National Synchrotron Diamond Light Source, who solved the 3D structure of a key COVID-19 protein. This protein, called the core protease, is important for virus replication.

London was working with British scientists on finding a molecule that would block this enzyme: his laboratory in Weizmann’s Department of Chemical and Structural Biology develops technologies to accelerate the discovery of new drugs, especially for small Molecules that block certain types of protein activity. In this joint project, scientists found about 80 compounds that could potentially serve as a starting point for the development of antiviral drugs. They then teamed up with PostEra to identify the most promising of these compounds and look for new compounds using that company’s machine learning tools.

When the colleagues decided to make their preliminary results public, London posted a message on Twitter (now X), inviting medicinal chemists and computer-aided drug design experts around the world to suggest how How the original compounds can be improved. The appeal was retweeted hundreds of times, and within the first week alone, the team received over 2,000 submissions. “Many scientists were in lockdown, and they were very happy to be involved in a good cause,” London recalled. “That’s when I realized that ‘Science for the future of humanity’ is not just the Weizmann Institute’s tagline – it has become a reality.”

With these designs, the collaboration expanded. A volunteer team of medicinal chemists, most of whom were previously engaged in the pharmaceutical industry – eventually led by Dr. Ed Griffen of the UK-based biotech company MedChemica – tested the compounds and continued to design new ones; A team from New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center led the computational evaluation of the submissions; And crucially, a Ukrainian company, Enamine, agreed to synthesize the compounds it predicted would be most effective against COVID-19 at almost cost.

Packages containing these molecules began arriving at Weizmann on a weekly basis. London took them to the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine on the Rehovot campus where high-throughput biochemical assays were applied to test the biological activity of the compounds. The results were posted online and several researchers suggested further improvements; Improved molecules were then synthesized and tested. The optimization thus proceeded for more than 50 iterations.

The initial collaboration eventually grew into a much larger campaign with multiple participants, the COVID Moonshot Consortium, and received $10 million in funding from the UK’s Wellcome Trust. Researchers donated their time, ideas, and resources, and all resulting data were made immediately available without intellectual property restrictions, so that no one had commercial rights to the results.

The campaign has already helped create one brand-name drug, the report called “a remarkable example for the impact of open science.” The anti-COVID-19 drug Axokova (escitrelavir), which received emergency approval in Japan in 2022, was developed in part based on crystallographic data from the COVID Moonshot Consortium.

More broadly, the consortium has created a foundation to accelerate the discovery of drugs against a variety of viruses through open science. Leaders of the group have established an antiviral drug discovery center, which recently received $68 million in seed funding from the US National Institutes of Health. The center will identify compounds that can be developed into drugs for three large families of viruses – coronaviruses, picornaviruses and flaviviruses – that pose a threat of causing future pandemics. For example, the latter family includes Zika virus, which can cause serious birth defects if passed from a pregnant woman to her baby.

“The COVID moonshot has shown that open science offers an effective alternative model for drug discovery,” London stressed. “By building on the strengths of the countless contributors and removing intellectual property barriers and red tape, it can significantly accelerate the development of medicines that are urgently needed to stop global threats.”

