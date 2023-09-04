Israeli Agtech: Fostering Innovation to Feed the World Sustainable – Sponsored Content | israel time

The agricultural genius of modern Israel has impressed the world ever since it first began “making the desert rich” in the 1950s, but as it turns out, Israel has been a global hotbed for agricultural innovation for much longer. being the center. In 2015, researchers from Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ben Gurion and Harvard universities found the oldest evidence of crop cultivation at Ohelo II, an archaeological site on the southern bank of the Kinneret, 23,000 years ago. This suggests that farming developed in Israel a full 12,000 years before agriculture began, archaeologists estimate.

As today’s world faces many political, social and environmental challenges that threaten food supplies, Israel remains a leader and center in developing the agricultural technologies needed to feed a hungry future.

Despite Israel’s unfavorable climate, limited arable land and relative water scarcity, Israel produces 95% of its own food and exports high-quality produce around the world.

With their world-renowned agricultural expertise, it’s no surprise that by January 2023, nearly 500 Israeli agtech startups are developing innovative technologies to improve the way we grow our food:

“Agritech has answers to the world’s biggest problems, and Israel’s bustling agritech community is a hotbed of creative solutions. Together, they’re showing us how to solve global challenges at code in a whole new way. – Elon Turkaspa, Head of Agriculture and Food Technology Sector @Start-up Nation Central

Changes in Farming Practices with Industry 4.0

Also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 is the continued rapid advancement of many industries as a result of better data analytics and new tools that streamline and enhance production. Some of the most important innovations of Industry 4.0 include drones, robotics and artificial intelligence, all of which have important applications in the agtech sector, where they are revolutionizing yield optimization and harvesting methods. No other country is producing such unprecedented agricultural technology as Israel that will help farmers protect against pests, reduce costs and improve yields.

For example, in Tel Aviv Blue White has developed autonomous tractors and other agricultural vehicles that can spray, mow and disc fields while collecting data on crops. Farmers can manage their farms remotely, which will reduce labor costs, limit worker health hazards, and improve productivity.

Meanwhile, Basmat Tabun-based Adete is solving another pressing global challenge for farmers: the need to pollinate their crops at the right time. It is well known that honey bees and other natural pollinators have been declining over the past several decades, and on top of this, climate change is disrupting the synchrony and male and female blooms in dioecious crops. To solve this problem, Adete’s team has created precise techniques to collect natural pollen when it is available and artificially apply it to crop flowers at the optimum time. Instead of relying on unreliable insect pollinators, which are not only disappearing but also subject to various natural temporal and meteorological constraints, Adete’s solution allows farmers to use artificial robotic pollination to ensure that Crops get the required pollen for optimum crop cultivation. Edete’s solution involves collecting pollen and preserving it in a pollen bank and distributing it to gardens and fields as needed.

Apart from sectors, another aspect of Industry 4.0 that is improving agriculture is the use of data-driven insights to improve critical decision making. For farmers, the data can provide insights into crop health, pest control and irrigation, helping farmers apply resources more efficiently. For example, beer sheva-based dots The sensor system provides real-time soil monitoring, which helps farmers avoid over-fertilization, reduce nutrient waste, and protect the environment through reduced pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.

rehovote-based Lavi Bio With its proprietary computational predictive technology, it is also using Industry 4.0 practices to develop natural biostimulants and biopesticides that farmers can use to enhance plant performance and protect plants from pests.

Advancing Sustainable Farming through Precision Agriculture

Agriculture contributes to many environmental issues, including climate change (agriculture is responsible for 13–21% of global greenhouse gas emissions), chemical pollution, water waste, and habitat destruction. There are a number of Israeli startups working to make this industry more sustainable with solutions that allow for more precise practices and less impact on the environment.

For example, major-based foundation Working to reduce carbon emissions and pollution from excess fertilizer use. The company’s mycorrhizal inoculants help plants absorb water and nutrients more efficiently, helping farmers reduce the amount of fertilizer that turns into runoff that pollutes groundwater.

Pesticides are another resource that farmers often overuse due to imprecise application and the growing resistance of common pests to conventional insecticides. Their overuse has significant environmental implications, including serious threats to human health. Ramat Gan based driftsense The software solution leverages data to help growers spray pesticides more efficiently. With advanced analytics, farmers can make better decisions regarding spray timing and quantity required.

Precision agriculture is not just for vegetable crops. Beekeeping also requires sophisticated husbandry to keep the bees healthy and happy while they pollinate crops and produce honey. The ongoing global decline in honey bee populations has made this need even more critical. beet haymech-based capricious has designed a solution in the form of an autonomous beehive that uses AI-powered precision robotics to manage all beekeeping activities. Their automated BeeHomes are solar powered, climate and humidity controlled, allow for automatic harvesting, and even alert beekeepers when their hive is preparing to swarm. can, thereby preventing injury to both humans and bees.

Enhancing crop quality with genetic and synthetic biology

While much of Israeli agtech is focused on improving farming methods, there is another flourishing subsector focused on improving the resilience and productivity of crops at the genetic level. Start-ups specializing in genetics and synthetic biology are developing new crop varieties with longer shelf life, lower nutrient demand, better nutritional value, enhanced pest resistance and higher yields.

oil tea based Progeny Agchem There is a molecular target: protein-protein interactions. The company has pioneered a platform to identify challenging pest targets, and use their findings to develop new insecticides that act at the molecular level, with the potential to reduce the need for insecticides. Traditional biopesticides that cannot effectively target pests and cause serious harm to human and ecological health.

Seed promotion is critical to improving crop quality, so it’s no surprise that many Israeli startups are focused on it. Givat hen-based betterseeds Uses genome-editing technology based on CRISPR to design seeds and develop improved crop yielding seeds in the laboratory. Traditionally genetic crop modification took years, but with BetterSeeds’ technology, new varieties can be created in a few years instead of decades. The company’s genetically modified soybeans, tomatoes and cucumbers will help farmers maintain large, consistent crops regardless of unpredictable conditions, and they are also developing an allergy-free peanut variety.

Kiefer Witkin-based sallycrop There is another seed promotion technique that specifically focuses on improving the resilience of plants to climate change. The company’s crops are equipped with genetic innovations that will be needed to deal with environmental stresses including excess salinity, drought, erratic temperature fluctuations and other innovative agricultural challenges. The effects of climate change will be inevitable in the coming decades, but Salicrop is helping to ensure global food security.

“The subtle changes we make within seeds have the potential to make a huge impact on how the world feeds itself. At the forefront of this effort, Israel stands as a symbol of leadership. -Alone Turkaspa

Genetic modification technology is not only relevant to crops; They can also be used to reduce weed infestations. Ness Ziona-based weed out For example, developing a synthetic, species-specific pollen that fertilizes weed flowers and causes them to produce sterile seeds. This completely innovative and non-toxic method for weed control will allow farmers to eliminate invasive weeds that compete with their crops, while causing no harm to adjacent ecosystems or human health.

Tackling food waste with improving efficiency

Up to 45% of the food produced worldwide is wasted, largely due to inefficiencies in the supply chain that cause spoilage. Several Israeli agtech companies have developed unique solutions that help food producers and other stakeholders manage freshness at different stages of the supply chain to extend shelf-life.

For example, the Kiryat Shmona-based mature guard and Rishon Lezion-based clarifruit Both have built technology platforms to measure the ripeness of fruits and vegetables. Ripe-Guard has a shelf-life prediction system that helps growers, distributors and retailers obtain accurate timeline predictions of produce ripening and spoilage, helping users make better-informed distribution decisions . Clarifruit, meanwhile, uses computer vision technology to analyze images of produce to streamline quality control processes.

Shilat-based NOF Natural Offset Farming tackles shelf-life from another perspective. NOF has developed a cooling solution that uses carbon dioxide as an energy source without the need for electricity infrastructure. This technology can be used to cool greenhouses and keep crops cool in storage after harvest. Not only does cooling improve the shelf-life of produce, it has the potential to create a new industrial demand for carbon capture and utilization technology, which is being offered as part of the solution to rising greenhouse gas emissions . Neolithic® is an AI agri-tech firm committed to sustainability, reducing food waste and ensuring produce quality through its optical sensing AI-software, Crystal.i. Non-destructive, real-time analysis technology integrates seamlessly into the production environment, improving accuracy and productivity while contributing to sustainable agriculture.

Start-up Nation Central: Developing Israeli Agtech for Global Benefit

The Israeli Agtech ecosystem is brimming with innovative solutions to address today’s biggest agricultural challenges. Startup Nation Central is a non-profit organization focused on bringing this innovation to the international stage by connecting Israeli tech companies with global companies looking for innovative solutions to their business challenges. With a platform that fosters growth and global participation, Israeli agtech companies can implement their solutions around the world, solve global challenges, and strengthen Israel’s economy.

To learn more about Israel’s unique position in addressing agricultural challenges, Visit Start-up Nation Central.

